Muscatine County would deny building permits on tax delinquent land under proposal

MUSCATINE — People wishing to make improvements to their land would have to make sure their property taxes were up to date before a building permit would be received from Muscatine County, under a proposal.

During Monday’s meeting, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors discussed a policy for building on lands where taxes were delinquent. Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas said he had questioned for years the logic of the county providing building permits or allowing additions to properties with delinquent taxes.

Furnas said he met last week with a property owner regarding the rehabilitation of a foreclosed property. Furnas said work on the property had been done without a valid permit. Furnas also said the owner hadn’t paid property taxes in 18 months.

“I think it would be a good policy to have to not issue building permits when people are already delinquent with their property taxes,” he said.

Furnas said the county would amend its construction code this summer regardless and that it was a good time to make the change. He also said it is not uncommon for people to want to add to their property even though they are behind in taxes.

Supervisor Nathan Mather asked how it would work if someone was challenging a tax bill. County Attorney James Barry recommended allowing giving Furnas discretion to suspend the policy rather than create an opportunity for someone to have a loophole. Supervisor Scott Sauer commented that a tax appeal was a "pretty short process."

Furnas also suggested that if the owner is delinquent on taxes on more than one property, then the building permit should not be issued.

The four supervisors present all said the policy seemed like common sense. Supervisor Doug Holiday was not present at the meeting.

Furnas also said there were enforcement issues with people who bought land with delinquent taxes on it. He plans to return soon to discuss other possible policies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0