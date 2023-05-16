Over the next couple of weeks, several Muscatine County schools are expected to hold their graduation ceremonies.

Louisa-Muscatine Community School District held its ceremony Sunday, May 14, but many more graduates are expected to make the walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas in the final two weeks of May.

Muscatine High School:

Muscatine High School will once again hold its graduation ceremony at the MHS Football Stadium, 2705 Cedar St., at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. About 361 students are expected to graduate, including a veteran of the Vietnam War who will graduate with the 2022-23 class. A quartet will sing the national anthem, while several members of the choir will be highlighted in a special video. The ceremony’s processional will be played by members of the Muscatine High School Band.

Wilton Jr.-Sr. High School:

The graduation ceremony for Wilton Jr.-Sr. High School, 1002 Cypress St., is at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the school’s gymnasium. Seniors are asked to come at 1:15 p.m. that day to get lined up for the ceremony. Sixty-two students are expected to graduate, including three sets of twins. During the ceremony, senior class president Olivia Oveson and student council representative Brynna Cowles will do the welcome and farewell speeches. Two choirs — the school’s concert choir and senior choir — will also perform that day.

Columbus Community High School:

The graduation ceremony for Columbus Community High School, 1004 Colton St., Columbus Junction, is at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the school’s gymnasium. Doors will open for guests at 1:30 p.m. It is asked that guests refrain from bringing balloons with them into the ceremony. Thirty-six students are expected to graduate. Sam Carrell, a 1979 graduate who is this year’s Distinguished Graduate, will speak at the ceremony.

Wapello Senior High School:

The graduation ceremony for Wapello Senior High School, 501 Buchanan Ave., is at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the school’s practice gym. It is expected that 44 students will graduate. It is expected that this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian will speak at the ceremony. At the time of posting, however, it is not yet known which students will receive these designations.

West Liberty High School:

The graduation ceremony for West Liberty High School, 310 W. Maxson Ave., is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the school’s gymnasium. There are 76 candidates possible. This year’s student speakers have not yet been decided.

