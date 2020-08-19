Muscatine couple hopes to collect a truckload of food for storm-ravaged Marion, Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION – The scene described was like one out of a war, where survivors could do nothing but huddle up in the wreckage or what was once their home and wait for any kind of help to come.

Charles Van Luyn of Conesville can barely describe the situation in Marion he encountered earlier this week without tearing up. Van Luyn, by his own admission an “old Army” man and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, told of people who had nowhere to go and could only shelter in damaged buildings with no roof or missing walls. Despite a week having gone by since the disasterous storm that laid waste to much of the area, most of the people he saw were still without power. In an effort to do what he can, he is planning a food drive Saturday to help feed people who may not have eaten in several days.

“I’d like to go down and say that my community has really stepped up and give them a truckload of food,” Van Luyn said.