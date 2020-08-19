Muscatine couple hopes to collect a truckload of food for storm-ravaged Marion, Iowa

MARION – The scene described was like one out of a war, where survivors could do nothing but huddle up in the wreckage or what was once their home and wait for any kind of help to come.
Charles Van Luyn of Conesville can barely describe the situation in Marion he encountered earlier this week without tearing up. Van Luyn, by his own admission an “old Army” man and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, told of people who had nowhere to go and could only shelter in damaged buildings with no roof or missing walls. Despite a week having gone by since the disasterous storm that laid waste to much of the area, most of the people he saw were still without power. In an effort to do what he can, he is planning a food drive Saturday to help feed people who may not have eaten in several days.
“I’d like to go down and say that my community has really stepped up and give them a truckload of food,” Van Luyn said.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Van Luyn and his wife Christine will park their extended cab pickup at the Hy-Vee at 2400 Second Ave., Muscatine, in the hopes of filling the bed of his truck full of food for the people in Cedar Rapids/Marion. He said the couple is willing to wait there as long as it takes. The public is asked to bring easily prepared food to help fill the truck. Later that day, he plans to make the trip to Marion to deliver the food to his friend Ernie Traugh for distribution to people in need.
City officials have reported over 90 percent of the homes in Marion — population 34,768 — were damaged Monday, Aug. 10 when a derecho storm with wind speeds of over 100 mph blew through the area, damaging buildings and shattering power lines. The storm left half a million Iowans without power. Estimates show statewide damage caused by the storm will be in excess of $4 billion.
Van Luyn marveled that Traugh’s house had been damaged during the storm. He said a big oak tree had fallen on the house. Instead of immediately addressing the issue, Traugh turned his attention to helping people in need in the community. For the last week Traugh has sponsored taco nights and other gatherings in the parking lot of his business, Cedar Valley Outfitters, 1177 Grand Avenue, Marion, for people to come and get a meal. Van Luyn said that nothing in the area, including grocery stores, is open. The events have included live music as a way of making the event more festive and give people more of a sense of normalcy. Van Luyn said Traugh paid for all of this himself.
The Van Luyns became involved when they took a friend to the Cedar Rapids Airport a few days after the storm. They saw some of the damage and knew people were without power. They saw piles of tree debris piled as high as a person. Both say that people outside the area don’t see how bad the damage really is. Van Luyn had seen Traugh had been posting updates for the area on social media.
“He is always doing stuff for the community,” Van Luyn said of his friend. “He is a very selfless guy. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for someone.”
Hearing about the first taco night, Van Luyn decided to help. Hearing that there was only water to drink at the event, and determining that water is not something to drink with tacos, the Van Luyns bought sodas and cookies to take to Traugh. As they drive through the area, they saw the devastation from the storm. They described the broken trees, damaged houses, steel light poles bent in half, and downed power lines. Even though the storm had hit over a week earlier, cleanup hadn’t begin. They drove past an apartment building where people had gathered outside to cook over fire pits. The temperature was in the 90s that day and many of the people cooked without shirts.
“I said to Ernie that help was coming from Muscatine,” Van Luyn said. “I was just being funny, just to try to cheer him up.”
Traugh said he didn’t have any salsa to go with the tacos. The Van Luyns found getting salsa more of a challenge than they thought, as all the businesses were closed. The couple finally found a small gas station that was open and bought them out of salsa.
In describing the area the taco night had been held in, Van Luyn said that right behind the shop are four apartment buildings, all of which are missing the roofs. The whole side of one of the buildings is gone. Van Luyn said there are kids living in the building because their families had nowhere else to go.
“How many people in this state have nowhere to go?” he asked. "There is no help for these people right now.”
Thinking about the devastation they had seen as they drove home, the couple wanted to do more to help the people in the area. He took a load of food back the next day. A disabled veteran, Van Luyn is on a fixed income and yet spent the remainder of his budget to help the people of Marion. He also sent a message out on social media and ended up getting half a truckload. The couple donated a couple cases of military rations, peanut butter and jelly, water, soda, candy, hamburger, cookies, and fresh fruit, including Muscatine melons. He hopes to do better Saturday. On Saturday, he hopes to fill his truck.
People wishing to donate food to help the people in Marion can meet Van Luyn in the parking lot of HyVee beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Can our community just come together and fill my truck so I can take it down there?” Van Luyn asked. “We have a chance to put smiles on the faces of some people. Their food pantries are going to be empty. They just can’t support the need that is out there right now.”
