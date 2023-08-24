Since becoming CEO of Crossroads, Inc., in 2022, Marc Hines has had his own share of achievements, such as his inclusion on the Quad Cities Business Journal's 2023 Forty Under 40 list this week.

Each year, the Business Journal uses the Forty Under 40 Awards to recognize 40 leaders under the age of 40 who are making a difference in their communities through different civic and philanthropic activities and their business success. Honorees for this year’s awards will be recognized during a ceremony on Thursday, August 24.

For his role as CEO, Hines uses his position to advocate for seniors and individuals with disabilities as well as the professionals who support them, striving for fair compensation for Direct Support Professionals and promoting the integration of seniors and people with disabilities into the community fabric.

When asked about how it feels to be given this award, Hines admitted that it felt strange. “I’ve never thought of myself as the kind of person or achiever that would make a list like this. Seeing my name alongside all the other honorees is both humbling and gratifying.”

He also took a moment to emphasize that the nomination means just as much to him, if not more than the actual award.

“My colleagues and the Crossroads Board took time and made an effort to recognize the work I’ve done and intend to do," he said. "I think that implies trust in and respect of me as a leader. Don’t get me wrong; the award is fun and something I’ll remember fondly for a long time. Still, the recognition from people who know me and my work is the thing that’s deeply meaningful.”

As Crossroads’ newest CEO, Hines directly responded to the closure of Glenwood Resource Center by purchasing and renovating a house that could then be used to expand Supported Community Living services in Muscatine. Hines also lobbied for legislative change to the Iowa fire code removing language that placed unjust sprinkler requirements on homes providing Home and Community Based Services.

In addition, Hines strives to spread awareness seniors and people with disabilities within the Muscatine community, encouraging them to be included in the future of disability services in both Muscatine and Tipton.

In regards to his first year, Hines said that, “Maybe it’s my personality, but I don’t think I’ll ever feel like I’ve accomplished everything I wanted. It’s also the nature of the industry. The landscape changes constantly and there’s always a new challenge or problem that needs solving. That said, we’ve done a monumental amount of work in the last 18 months; we’re a different organization than we were when I started.”

For him, earning the trust of the Crossroads staff and Board of Directors was easily his biggest accomplishment.

“That’s allowed us to revamp our strategic plan, break into new service areas, modernize some processes and step out into the light a bit more," Hines said.

Going forward, Hines hopes to continue growing Crossroads’ presence in Muscatine, Tipton, and the surrounding communities.

“We’re going to stretch ourselves, make mistakes, learn, and get better. I hope to guide those efforts and let the talented people around me do their thing," he said.

As for what his role in Crossroads means to him, while some days can still be overwhelming, Hines also shared that he saw most of his days as CEO as a gift.

“It’s a gift to be able to do this work with and for the people at Crossroads," Hines said. "For now, I feel like Crossroads and the broader disability services community are better with me in them. I’ll keep doing this work until I think that changes.”

