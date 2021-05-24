Muscatine Crossroads Inc. employee wins Community Builder Award

MUSCATINE – It was an honor Alicia Jayathan wasn't expecting.

Last week, the Iowa Association of Community Providers announced Jayathan as its winner of this year's Community Building Award.

Jayathan, who works as a supported community living manager and frontline supervisor at Muscatine's Crossroads, Inc., was nominated by her peers, to recognize all her hard work through 2020 and beyond.

“I feel incredibly honored to receive the IACP Community Builder Award," Jayathan said, adding that she didn't expect to win this award. “This is the first time I have received an award from such a substantial, state-wide organization. I am new to the Muscatine community and am so fortunate to have found a home here at Crossroads, Inc. where I can use my experience and passion to serve such a deserving community.”

“Alicia has been a breath of fresh air to the Crossroads, Inc. team,” Vision 2020 CEO Cheryl Plank said. “She is passionate about the work she is doing and cares about the staff and the clients. We are blessed to have her on the Crossroads team.”