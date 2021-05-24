Muscatine Crossroads Inc. employee wins Community Builder Award

MUSCATINE – It was an honor Alicia Jayathan wasn't expecting.
Last week, the Iowa Association of Community Providers announced Jayathan as its winner of this year's Community Building Award.
Jayathan, who works as a supported community living manager and frontline supervisor at Muscatine's Crossroads, Inc., was nominated by her peers, to recognize all her hard work through 2020 and beyond.
“I feel incredibly honored to receive the IACP Community Builder Award," Jayathan said, adding that she didn't expect to win this award. “This is the first time I have received an award from such a substantial, state-wide organization. I am new to the Muscatine community and am so fortunate to have found a home here at Crossroads, Inc. where I can use my experience and passion to serve such a deserving community.”
“Alicia has been a breath of fresh air to the Crossroads, Inc. team,” Vision 2020 CEO Cheryl Plank said. “She is passionate about the work she is doing and cares about the staff and the clients. We are blessed to have her on the Crossroads team.”
Jayathan has worked as an advocate for individuals with disabilities for over 15 years. Along with her current position, she has held positions as a direct support professional, program coordinator and SCL service coordinator. Through efforts made with her team, Jayathan supports and advocates for the clients and families in Muscatine and Tipton.
Members of her team said she has a “unique and compassionate” approach to her job to make sure the needs of her clients are properly met, with many seeing her as an example of dedication.
Jayathan not only reaches out to resources to help her accomplish her and her clients’ goals, but she supports her teammates. Recently, Jayathan has focused on helping staff and clients in Tipton get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This field always finds ways to surprise you and keep you on your toes, but this past year going through a pandemic was definitely a new adventure, we had to make a lot of difficult decisions to ensure the safety of all the persons we serve,” Jayathan said.
When asked what she appreciated most about her work, she said helping others reach their life goals and succeed in everyday skills was one of the reasons she loved serving people through Crossroads.
“The award would not have been possible," Jayathan said, "without the hard work and dedication of our residential support staff who provide the direct services on a daily basis."