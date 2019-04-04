MUSCATINE – Alleyea Butcher had an idea to open up a juice bar. Her mother-in-law, Teresa Butcher, liked it.
Together, the pair began with a food trailer three years ago, selling vegetarian food, juice drinks and smoothies. In June, they will mark the first anniversary of their café at Park Avenue, just across from Tee’s.
They now offer such items as a portabello and bean burger, a buffalo cauliflower sandwich and a shepherd's pie and cauliflower mash.
“We’ve come a long way,” said Teresa. “That’s for sure.”
They get visitors from places like Dubuque, Iowa City, Davenport and even Chicago, besides plenty of support from Muscatine.
They don’t call themselves a success just yet.
“I find it successful if people want to bring in their friends,” Alleyea said.
“We have definitely succeeded in bringing something to Muscatine that’s never been here before,” Teresa said. “That in itself is successful for us. But we have a long road, a long way to climb those ladders. We have so many ideas. The wheels turn every day.”
Among the ideas one could see in the near future is an outdoors spot alongside the café to eat outside, and an outdoor garden behind the two-story building, to grow their own vegetables.
The café already offers carry-out and the chance to call ahead with orders for those that don’t have much time at noon. They also recently started a Saturday brunch with several items only offered at the brunch.
The café is open six days a week for breakfast and lunch and closed on Sundays. Dinner is not currently offered.
Depending on when a person visits the 12-seat café, the flavor might surprise them. It’s easy to think there’s a meat dish or two. But there’s not.
Their black bean soup is not made with a hambone, despite the smell.
“Traditionally, a black bean soup calls for a hambone or ham hock of sorts,” Alleyea explained. “We used liquid smoke. And you could swear it tasted like ham.”
Top sellers include their Cobb salad and portabello burger, which looks like a normal hamburger but is much softer in texture, and contains no actual meat.
A menu item that has surprised them with its success is their sweet potato quesadilla. “Even people that don’t like sweet potatoes like that dish,” Alleyea said. “It’s simple and it’s filling. It’s gone over really well.”
Soups are also offered as are combos of soup and salad, or soup and sandwich, salad and sandwich.
The menus change with the season, which is part of the fun.
“There’s so much fun,” Alleyea said. “We get a lot of our fruit and vegetables from locals. We get some of our table toppers, our flowers and things like that, locally. So we’re able to support local.”
The in-laws sure smile a lot when talking about Butchers Vegetables, a place that on the inside looks like a café you might see in a lakefront resort town.
“We just wanted it fresh and open and light,” Alleyea explained.
Alleyea also works in Teresa’s two-chair hair salon, which is attached to the café but seperate. Teresa opted to downsize from her seven-chair salon further uptown that she had for 20 years when they opened the café in June of 2018.
The pair are definitely into the café.
“The idea was to open up a healthier space to offer healthy options,” Alleyea said. “Being vegetarians and choosing vegetarian options is naturally a more healthy choice, whether in carbs and calorie intake and less sugars.”
The ladies, who both eat vegetarian about 90 percent of the time, are quick to point out they have nothing against those that eat meat, and are not really trying to change the world to vegetarian only. They just wanted to offer something different. They also point out that since they serve nor prepare any meat in their place there is no cross contamination either.
Butchers Vegetables is located in a spot along Park Avenue that long, long ago was a gas station. It’s also been a car lot, the home of a realty company and most recently was Muscatine Electric.
Teresa calls the location “fabulous.” It’s halfway close to downtown and pretty much in the middle of the town. Most people see it fairly often, which has worked out well for the pair.
Alleyea is married to Teresa’s son, Nash. She says it’s fun to work with her mother-in-law. “It’s definitely different,” Alleyea said while noting she already worked with her in the hair salon. “This is different because we both have executive decisions to make. That’s confusing, but it’s fun. It’s fun to see her all the time.”
Plus, Teresa does have a sense of humor. When asked if Kirk Butcher Plumbing & Heating across Grant Street was her husband’s business, she quipped. “Yes, we want to make the whole (side) a Butcher block.”
Like any restaurant, there are challenges, especially in a vegetarian-only place.
“It’s hard to decide what to make in bulk and what’s going to go over in bulk,” Alleyea said. "Something we’ve made it at home 100 times for four. How do we make it for a whole lot more?”
But part of the fun also comes in making decisions and making variances to recipes. “A smoothie called for mint and we used basil instead, and it was really yummy,” Alleyea said. “We just really get to play.”
“We do a lot,” added Teresa.
Part of the pair’s success in working together is that their backgrounds, Alleyea in restaurants and Teresa’s in business, complement each other.
They even take pride in their coffee selection from Broken Shovel Farm in Joy, Illinois.
But their main goal is to give visitors a chance to try something different in food.
“Our biggest goal is to offer food that maybe you would not cook at home,” Alleyea said.
