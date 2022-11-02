Muscatine cuts the ribbon on a brand-new senior-focused affordable housing complex

MUSCATINE – For senior citizen who are looking to either downsize their home for something more manageable, it can be a struggle to find affordable options. With this latest addition to Muscatine, however, the team at Pivotal Housing Partners hope to give Muscatine seniors a new home – and in-home community – that they can enjoy.

On Wednesday, November 2, the members of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) gathered with staff members from Pivotal Housing Partners to hold a brief ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly opened Colorado Senior Lofts, located on 400 Colorado Street.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony Mayor and GMCCI President Brad Bark provided a statement regarding both the new loft units as well as the state of affordable housing within Muscatine.

“When speaking with our chamber members, we hear two things that are their biggest concerns: workforce and housing,” he said. “The Chamber recognizes the importance of addressing housing in Muscatine, and we are actively working with partners on Muscatine housing initiatives to make progress for our community.”

Mayor Bark also acknowledged the positive affect that affordable housing communities could have on the rest of Muscatine. “For seniors who move to Colorado Senior Lofts and downsize from their current home, this opens up houses for families who are moving here, which can in turn also help address workforce issues as well. This is just one piece of the puzzle that will help many partners in Muscatine make measurable progress on the city’s housing initiative.”

Focusing primarily on residents ages 55 and older, the 51-unit apartment Colorado Senior Lofts complex aims to fulfill the needs of local seniors by being an affordable housing community. To do this, this site has included several amenities such as full-size washers/dryers, a fitness center, off-street parking, pet-friendly units, and professional on-site management.

“To finally get to this day, it takes a lot of hard work, sweat, tears, but there’s a lot of joy too,” Katy Wendel, Senior Regional Manager for Pivotal Housing Partners said. “My favorite part is when we actually getting residents, and sometimes it’s the best place they’ve ever been. I’ve had move-ins where people have tears in their eyes when they see their apartment, they just can’t believe that it’s theirs. It just feels so good.”

Wendel went onto say that while Pivotal may focus on affordable housing, its team doesn’t treat it any differently than other housing groups would treat those wishing to rent a conventional high-end apartment complex. “Everybody deserves excellent customer service and it doesn’t cost any extra to be nice, so we really try to be the difference in people’s lives.”

This is the second affordable housing complex that Pivotal has built within Muscatine. Previously, the company finished a multi-family focused site. A second senior living site is also currently being built on Grandview Avenue and is expected to be finished within a month.

“(At Pivotal), we identify areas that seem to need more senior housing and that was identified here in Muscatine,” Wendel continued. “There wasn’t enough nice new affordable housing for seniors, so there was a demand. Today may be our grand opening, but we have nearly half of our units filled already. We hope to be full by the end of November.”

With these housing communities, another element that Wendel and her team hope to focus on is a strong sense of comradery and friendship. “We really want to have that community feeling here, so there are going to be resident events like bingo and parties, and we’ll also bring other resources to them to help with whatever they need,” she said.

Those who have already moved into Colorado Senior Lofts agree with these sentiments. One resident, Teresa Mullesch, wished to make her appreciation known. “We would like to thank the city of Muscatine and Pivotal Partners for investing in the senior citizens here and giving us affordable housing,” she said. “We really love it here.”

At the time of writing, Wendel shared that there were less than ten units left to lease, all of them 2-bedroom. She added that those who sign a lease with Colorado Lofts by November 15 will have their rent waived until the first month of 2023. For more information, residents can email Colorado.Lofts@pivotal-hp.com, visit coloradoseniorlofts.com or call 563-261-7527.