Muscatine Democratic and Republican Committee chairs discuss Roe V. Wade overturn

MUSCATINE — Although a weekend has passed since the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, many people — citizens and government officials alike — are still discussing whether or not the court made the right decision. In Muscatine, similar views can be found on both sides.

“I was pretty disgusted,” Kelcey Brackett, chair of the Democrat Central Committee, said. “This was settled law for the past 50 years, and we’ve had two Supreme Court justices who lied under oath and should be impeached.” This is referring to Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who both said they considered Roe to be “settled law” during their confirmation hearings.

When asked about his reaction to the overturning, Fred Grunder, chair of the Republican Central Committee, shared that he was happy with the decision and agreed with those who believe the Roe v. Wade decision was wrong originally.

“From a personal standpoint, my view is that life begins at conception,” Grunder said. “If life begins at conception, then abortion is basically killing a human being. I know all the arguments, and I struggle with certain things like instances rape and incest — it’s certainly something I would never have to deal with — but on the other hand, it’s still a human life.”

Grunder argued that, according to statistics he has found, rape and incest account for less than 1% of all abortions performed. This aligns with findings reported by the state of Florida, which records a reason for every abortion that occurs within its borders each year. According to its 2020 report, out of 74,868 Florida abortions, 0.01% were due to an incestuous relationship, 0.15% were due to rape and 0.20% were because the mother’s life was endangered by the pregnancy.

Regarding that final possibility, Grunder emphasized that he would support the choice of abortion if a mother’s life was physically in danger.

“Not mental or if she had a reason like, ‘Well, I wouldn’t be able to finish college,’ or something like that, but the mother’s physical life … I would prefer a second opinion, but if the doctors say, ‘This lady will die if she carries to term,’ then I believe the lady should be able to make that decision if it really is a matter of life and death.”

Brackett, on the other hand, stated his belief that mothers should have a choice whether or not they are in a life-or-death scenario and that this and cases of rape or incest should not be the only exceptions.

“This shouldn’t be a political issue,” Brackett said. “This should be something that a woman decides on her own with her doctor’s advice. I believe in people’s rights to their freedom and their ability to make decisions on their own life that don’t impact others, and people should not be forcing their beliefs upon others. This country is supposed to be built on freedom, not religious oppression.”

Brackett also argued that those who fight for the life of an unborn fetus while not allowing any exceptions for abortion often disregard not only the pregnancy dangers but the child itself after it is born.

“One of the things that disgust me is that most of the men that are pushing this forward don’t even understand the dangers that go along with so many pregnancies,” Brackett said. “The fact that they are so ignorant that they don’t understand the dangers they are creating means they’re not qualified to be in the positions they’re in. Once the fetus is born, they don’t seem to give [an expletive] about it because they don’t do anything to help take care of children or other people in situations that are outside of their own control once they’re born. All they care about is forcing women to give birth.”

Although Iowa currently doesn’t have any “trigger laws” regarding abortion, it is expected that Gov. Kim Reynolds will continue fighting to outlaw abortions within Iowa now that the decision is up to each individual state, which Grunder also says he supports.

“If a state wants to have abortion, it will. If you look at places like New York, you can have abortions. … It’s not a federal thing outlawing abortions, it’s just saying, ‘Hey, this is something that wasn’t in the Constitution, so it’s relegated to the states and the people,” Grunder said. “I just think most people, if given the choice of maybe a child living and you sacrificing your life, there’s at least going to be a percentage of mothers that will take that chance, I believe. But at that point, it should be their choice.”

Brackett, however, still believes that all mothers in every state should get to have their choice and shouldn’t be controlled by those in power who want to enforce their own beliefs. As such, he said he will continue trying to fight for women’s rights as well as freedom of choice and freedom of religion.

“It’s a sickness that has infected our country that people think that they have to control every aspect of others’ lives,” Brackett said. “What we’ll be doing is the same thing that we have been doing, though I expect there to be a bit more steam in it now, which is making sure that we’re doing our best to support candidates that respect the rights and beliefs of others and are not insistent of monotheistic religious control of our nation.”

There are no local protests planned within the city of Muscatine, according to City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison. Looking at statewide events, an Iowans for Reproductive Freedoms event has been scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.