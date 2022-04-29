Muscatine Diabetes Project to hold annual walk at Discovery Park on May 6

MUSCATINE – For the past few years, events such as group walks and other large in-person events have had to either be postponed or held virtually. But after a long wait, one annual walk will soon be returning in the hopes of spreading support for those with diabetes.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on May 6 at Discovery Park, the Muscatine Diabetes Project will be holding its annual Healthier You Walk event.

First being held in 2005 through a partnership with Muscatine Diabetes Project, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Watermelon Stampede, the Healthier You Walk event will be having its 16th year this year.

“We’re excited to be able to hold a large in-person event this year!” Kim Seligman, Co-Founder & President of the Muscatine Diabetes Project said. “We enjoy seeing all the amazing faces of people with diabetes who are young and older. It’s so heartwarming to witness the outpouring of support from caregivers, family, friends and our community that support people living with diabetes 24/7.”

For this year’s walk, Seligman and the rest of the team at the Muscatine Diabetes Project hope to encourage people to become a “healthier version” of themselves.

“These past two years have been especially hard on people’s personal health and well-being. Regular walking is key for improving and maintaining our physical health,” Seligman continued.

The walk will be 1.5 miles on a path that Seligman described as perfect for both beginners and advanced walkers, with all participants being able to enjoy it at their own pace. Although online registration will only be open until Monday, May 2, interested participants can still print out a registration form to bring to the walk for in-person registration.

The fee for adults is $10 while youth participants can bring a healthy, non-perishable food donation for the Muscatine Center for Social Action. With the fees, the Muscatine Diabetes Project will re-invest a portion of the money made through the walk back into community outreach, specifically it’s “Do You Know Your Number?” campaign, which will be launching in late May. This campaign is expected to offer 200 free A1c hemoglobin blood point-of-care tests to the public.

“As a county, we are seeing an increase in diabetes diagnoses in both youth and adults. The Muscatine Diabetes Project’s purpose is to ensure that all people impacted by diabetes are empowered by knowledge, encouraged by action and supported by community. This includes the person living with diabetes along with their support system,” Seligman continued.

Following the start of the walk at 7 p.m., participants will have the chance to enjoy a healthy treat from the “Refreshment Zone” or have fun in the “Fun Zone”, which will have inflatables and yard games. Guests can also visit the vendors area and learn more about local fitness and health-focused groups.

To register online for the walk, residents can visit http://getmeregistered.com/MuscatineDiabetesWalk.

