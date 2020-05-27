Muscatine discusses changes to urban chicken ordinance

She said urban chicken farming would not be utilized in the numbers some council members seem to think it will. She encouraged the commission to take animal welfare into its decision. Having grown up on a farm, she also provided information on the keeping of chickens. She also called the current code “a form of discrimination against people who can’t afford more than two acres in town.”

Resident Angel Nguyen also spoke in support of backyard chickens, saying it is a healthy option to get eggs from chickens raised humanely. She also said it’s a good opportunity for children to learn the skill of raising chickens. Resident Jennifer DeFosse, the director of the Muscatine Farmers Market, also spoke in favor of keeping chickens.

Resident Dennis Taylor spoke in opposition to amending the code. He said the city didn’t need more chickens within its limits. He said there is plenty of meat and eggs in the stores. He also said the argument is not about inequality, rather about protecting neighborhoods from the noise, smell and disease of the animals.

“If people want more chickens they should move outside the city,” he said.