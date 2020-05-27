Muscatine discusses changes to urban chicken ordinance

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday evening to table discussion on amending the law allowing people to raise chickens in town to gather more information before reaching a final recommendation.
The commission will revisit the issue during its June 9 meeting. Information requested includes the availability of training programs for chicken owners. The commission was asked to take up the issue after the Muscatine City Council discussed during its May 7 meeting the possibility of removing the requirement that poultry owners must have at least two acres of land. The council has asked the commission to discuss whether to change the existing ordinance at all and if so to make a recommendation on requirements.
City planner Andrew Fangman said the current rules, listed in the city’s zoning ordinance, are that chickens are not allowed on a parcel less than two acres large, and on parcels between two and 20 acres, people are allowed four chickens per acre. Parcels over 20 acres have no limit. Structures related to keeping chickens are required to be set back 60 feet from the nearest parcel line. The city also prohibits the keeping of roosters, peacocks, turkey gobblers or gunny fouls on parcels under 20 acres.
“I think it is a crucial during our current food supply concern right now,” said Muscatine resident Meagan Koehler, who has spoken in favor of removing restrictions. “This is something, especially in such an agricultural area, we should have access to. We should be able to supply and maintain our own self-sufficient food supply.”
She said urban chicken farming would not be utilized in the numbers some council members seem to think it will. She encouraged the commission to take animal welfare into its decision. Having grown up on a farm, she also provided information on the keeping of chickens. She also called the current code “a form of discrimination against people who can’t afford more than two acres in town.”
Resident Angel Nguyen also spoke in support of backyard chickens, saying it is a healthy option to get eggs from chickens raised humanely. She also said it’s a good opportunity for children to learn the skill of raising chickens. Resident Jennifer DeFosse, the director of the Muscatine Farmers Market, also spoke in favor of keeping chickens.
Resident Dennis Taylor spoke in opposition to amending the code. He said the city didn’t need more chickens within its limits. He said there is plenty of meat and eggs in the stores. He also said the argument is not about inequality, rather about protecting neighborhoods from the noise, smell and disease of the animals.
“If people want more chickens they should move outside the city,” he said.
Commission member Steve Nienhaus said he was “torn” on the issue, saying he didn’t want every house in town having chickens, but was willing to lower the restrictions if it meant the ordinance would be enforced. He said many complaints the city gets are regarding existing ordinances that aren’t being enforced.
Commission member Wendi Ingram said the people speaking at the meeting aren’t the ones she is concerned about, rather others in the community who are less responsible. Commission member Robert McFadden said he doesn’t believe many people know that they do not know how to raise chickens. He said in Muscatine there are more raccoons than chickens and one thing raccoons like is eggs. He also commented people had no problem taking care of chickens when its nice out, but he wondered how they will feel when it’s January and below zero.
“They did the two-acre ordinance because people who have two or three acres know how to take care of chickens,” McFadden said. “People with a half-acre lot – half of them don’t even mow their grass let alone take care of chickens.”
Commission member Jodi Hansen said she is not ready to make a decision and hopes to gather more information. She also wants to see what a revised ordinance would look like.
The city first adopted restrictions on urban poultry in 1973 when a new zoning ordinance was adopted. In 2017 a review of the ordinance was made and slightly altered the code. Later that year a citizens’ group approached the city about ordinance changes to allow a pilot program to keep chickens in smaller parcels. The city council decided not to adopt the program.
