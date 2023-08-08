#6 Florida: 80.3
Insurance: 89.2
Property Tax: 70.5
Auto Repair: 88.1
Gas: 69.3
Drivers in Florida enjoy relatively low property taxes and gas costs compared to the rest of the country. However, things get a little gloomy in The Sunshine State when it's time to pay for insurance coverage. Florida is the third most expensive state for car insurance, where the average policy costs a staggering 81.7% more than the national average. A minimum coverage policy costs $1,343 per year on average, while the average cost of a full coverage policy is $2,947. Gas costs are also on the higher side of average in Florida.
#7 New Jersey: 79.4
Insurance: 64.5
Property Tax: 100.0
Auto Repair: 94.0
Gas: 71.7
At 2.47%, New Jersey's property tax rate is the highest in the country and 128.7% higher than the national average. The Garden State is also the fifth most expensive state to get your car fixed, with the average cost of auto repairs 5.2% higher than average. With rates 23.4% below the national average, New Jersey is one of the more affordable states to insure your car. But that's still not enough to offset the high costs in other categories and keep New Jersey out of the top 10 most expensive states to own a car.
#8 North Dakota: 78.2
Insurance: 88.9
Property Tax: 73.0
Auto Repair: 68.3
Gas: 75.4
North Dakota is still an expensive place to be a car owner, despite having the seventh lowest average repair costs in the country. The state's high cost score is due, in part, to the price of fuel. North Dakota has the 10th highest average gas cost in the nation, with drivers paying 6.3% more than average to fill up. However, the main factor landing North Dakota on the list is the cost of auto insurance in Roughrider Country. Car owners pay an average of $1,472 for minimum coverage and $2,783 for full coverage in North Dakota, making the state the fourth most expensive place to buy an insurance policy.
#9 Rhode Island: 77.5
Insurance: 73.2
Property Tax: 82.8
Auto Repair: 85.2
Gas: 73.2
Nothing comes cheap for car owners in Rhode Island. Auto repair costs are essentially at the average for the country. But car owners pay 12.3% more than the national average for auto insurance and 3.8% more for gas. It's property taxes, however, that drive up the cost of car ownership in Little Rhody the most. The 1.53% property tax rate is 41.7% higher than the country's average rate and the 11th highest in the nation overall.
#10 Colorado: 76.9
Insurance: 71.0
Property Tax: 64.0
Auto Repair: 93.0
Gas: 82.5
While car owners in Colorado enjoy lower-than-average property taxes, they also face the fifth highest gas prices in the country. Adding to the tab is car insurance, which costs 3.1% more in The Centennial State than the average for the country. However, the mile-high cost of car repairs is what pushes the state into the final spot on the top 10. Drivers pay 4.7% more than the national average for auto repairs, making Colorado the ninth most expensive state to get your car fixed.
Methodology
The researchers compiled multiple cost data points for four categories of major car ownership expenses: auto insurance, taxes, auto repairs, and fuel. They averaged the costs for each category and then translated them to a 100-point scale proportional to the differences in costs to allow for easier comparison. Then, they weighted the categories based on their impact on car ownership costs to create a single cost data score for each state, also on a 100-point scale.
