Muscatine drivers still advised to remain cautious while driving through reopened streets

MUSCATINE — Although the Grandview project is not yet complete, residents now are able to travel on the street once again.
Both Grandview Avenue and West 8th Street were opened for traffic Tuesday after being closed for several weeks.
Both projects made huge strides during the last weeks of December, with Grandview reopening two lanes of traffic from Day Street to Musser Street before beginning repaving efforts. Despite colder conditions and a bit of snow, both projects remain on schedule.
Heuer Construction, the main contractor behind the Grandview project, said that starting this week, there would be two-way traffic available from Pearl Street to Musser Street. As for the West 8th Street project, Hagerty Earthworks, Inc. reopened West 8th Street from Broadway Street to Lucas Street.
Although these streets are now open, there is still work being done, with both projects expected to receive minimal winter maintenance during the rest of the season. Residents are reminded to take caution as both areas remain construction zones.
Drivers are advised to slow down and keep an eye out for any traffic control devices. Additionally, winter weather conditions may make these areas unsafe. In the case of snow or ice, residents are asked to bypass these streets and find alternate routes.
With the reopening of these streets also comes the return of the Southbound Blue Route to its normal route for the MuscaBus, as announced by the city’s Public Transit Division.
As for the Yellow Route, because there is still construction activity at the Iowa Avenue and West 3rd Street intersection, the MuscaBus will instead be turning left onto 4th Street following its return to City Hall. After that, the MuscaBus will go right onto Sycamore Street and then go left onto 3rd Street before arriving back at City Hall.
For a full list of MuscaBus routes and schedules or for more information on the city’s construction projects, go to muscatineiowa.gov.