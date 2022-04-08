Muscatine elementary school art teacher awarded $500 for classroom project

MUSCATINE – For several years, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group has supported Muscatine teachers through a special quarterly grant.

For this year’s quarter, Jefferson Elementary School art teacher Wendy Waltert Stansbery hopes to use the grant money to start her class’ latest art project off on the right foot.

"I had been looking for money to help purchase shoes for this pie-in-the-sky project, so I figured I’d apply and see what happened," Stansbery said.

Bridgestone presented Stansbery and her class with a $500 check last week as part of the grant program meant to assist teachers with purchasing the resources they need "to shape the classroom environment to enhance learning for every child," according to the Muscatine Community School District.

Stansbery said she will use the money to help "take the sting" out of the expected $800 cost to purchase shoes and materials for 80 students for a "Stepping into Fashion" project, where the 6th-grade class will design and paint a pair of shoes that can be worn. The shoes will also briefly be put up on display in Jefferson Elementary.

"Winning (this grant) is a tremendous feeling for me, as well as for the kids," Stansbery said. "I had shared this project idea with them in the fall and told them if I could find the money we could do it. That was the plan. So now to have the money, we are just so excited to move forward. Thank you again to Bridgestone for making these funds available to teachers."

Stansbery said the project was inspired by a classroom lesson that challenged and encouraged students to identify and celebrate the differences that make each of them unique.

The next classroom grant will be awarded in September during the 2022-2023 school year.

Every teacher within the Muscatine school district from grades Pre-K to 12 are eligible to apply for this grant. For more information and to apply for the award, go to www.muscatine.k12.ia.us/staff/classroom-of-the-quarter-grant/.

