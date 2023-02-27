MUSCATINE — The elementary schools of the Muscatine community hope to drum up a bit of "Muskie Madness" as they help out the community with some truly lifesaving work.

From March 15 to April 15, all seven of the Muscatine Community School District’s elementary schools — including the Early Muskie Learning Center — will battle it out to see who can save the most lives in the district’s first ever Muskie Madness blood drive.

Olivia Foglesong, SEBH Lead Teacher at Madison Elementary and Associate Board member for ImpactLife, is helping lead this month-long event.

“Something that the Associate Board is trying to do is expand our drive and get some new ideas, and something that the board talked about was trying to get more school involvement,” Foglesong explained. “So I asked the building principals in Muscatine if they would be interested in hosting a blood drive, and they all said yes.”

While the blood drive may be school-focused, it’s open to the public, meaning that any community member can donate to the cause. Participants can go to Muscatine’s local ImpactLife blood donor center, located at 2604 2nd Ave., tell the staff there that they are there to participate in Muskie Madness, and give them the name or code of the school that they want to contribute to.

But while the focus may be on giving blood and adding to the local supply, which has seen a recent decrease in donations due to bad weather preventing donors from making their appointments, this event is also going to help give Muscatine’s elementary schools a bit of extra funding.

“If a school gets 20 people to donate for their building, then they will get a $270 LifeSavings grant from ImpactLife,” Foglesong explained. “The more people you get to donate, the higher the amount of the grant. ... Not only does it support our community by ensuring we have blood, but it also helps our students and it helps our schools get the things that they need. It’s kind of a win-win for everyone.”

For those who are unable to donate blood but who still want to help with the event, Foglesong encourages them to either help spread the word or to volunteer at the ImpactLife blood center in Muscatine.

In the meantime, the students of Muscatine’s elementary schools are already working to spread awareness about blood donation.

“With this, another goal that I have is informing students about blood donation and what it is,” she said. “Our sixth grade leadership team at Madison Elem. have been researching about blood donation, and they’re making posters for the blood drive. They’re the ones kind of spearheading the information within our building here.”

As they prepare for the month-long drive, Foglesong and the other board members at ImpactLife hope to turn Muskie Madness into a yearly fundraiser, should the event end up being successful during this first year.

“If it is something that we’ve found to be beneficial for everyone and we’re able to get families and staff and community members to come in and donate, I would love to continue doing it annually,” she said.