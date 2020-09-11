Muscatine emergency responders honor 9/11 victims on the 19th anniversary of attacks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The rain and overall gloominess of Friday morning punctuated the service held at the Muscatine Fire Department to remember the 2,977 people who lost their lives 19 years earlier as the United States was attacked by terrorists.

In front of the memorial rock in front of the bay doors, over 20 Muscatine police officers and firefighters marched in formation to show respect to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Many people from the community watched as the public safety officers presented arms and observed a moment of silence for the fallen. The Rev. Chris Weber said a prayer for the victims of the attack, asking God to watch over the people who died.

“I was working in Iowa City and I remember getting up, turning on the TV and seeing that the first plane had hit and just assuming it was an accident,” he said. “As I was driving into my office that morning I heard on the radio a second plane had hit and getting in as quickly as I could, turning on the TV and just watching.”

At the time, Weber was working as a youth minister at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He recalls watching the reports for hours with the other people in the office. He said St. Mary’s in Iowa City had a noon mass and he and the other people in his office attended. He remembers the people streaming in, not knowing what else to do.