Muscatine emergency responders honor 9/11 victims on the 19th anniversary of attacks

MUSCATINE — The rain and overall gloominess of Friday morning punctuated the service held at the Muscatine Fire Department to remember the 2,977 people who lost their lives 19 years earlier as the United States was attacked by terrorists.
In front of the memorial rock in front of the bay doors, over 20 Muscatine police officers and firefighters marched in formation to show respect to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Many people from the community watched as the public safety officers presented arms and observed a moment of silence for the fallen. The Rev. Chris Weber said a prayer for the victims of the attack, asking God to watch over the people who died.
“I was working in Iowa City and I remember getting up, turning on the TV and seeing that the first plane had hit and just assuming it was an accident,” he said. “As I was driving into my office that morning I heard on the radio a second plane had hit and getting in as quickly as I could, turning on the TV and just watching.”
At the time, Weber was working as a youth minister at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He recalls watching the reports for hours with the other people in the office. He said St. Mary’s in Iowa City had a noon mass and he and the other people in his office attended. He remembers the people streaming in, not knowing what else to do.
Muscatine County Supervisor Jeff Sorensen was at a business meeting in Grand Rapids, Mich., with several people from New York when word of the attacks came. He said one of the people at the meeting worked for a delivery firm that had 40 people in the World Trade Center towers that day.
“It was very nerve-wracking for everyone,” he said. “They were trying to make sure everyone got out safely and trying to get in contact with loved ones.”
When contact was finally made, the delivery workers had done their deliveries and left the towers before the attacks happened. Even after news the people were safe, there were still plenty of challenges facing the meeting attendees, such as going home when all flights were grounded.
Newly appointed Muscatine city administrator Carol Webb watched the formation of public safety workers, remembering the morning 19 years ago when she came into work early to find a national emergency unfolding in front of her.
“At first nobody knew what was happening but then we began to understand,” she said. “It was a pretty heavy moment.”
Webb recalls her feelings of uncertainty as well as sadness and fear. During the attacks no one was sure what the attacks meant. Her thoughts Friday turned to the people who had died in the attacks, particularly the people who had died trying to save other people.
Memorial events were held throughout the country to commemorate the anniversary of the attacks, including in New York City at Ground Zero.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!