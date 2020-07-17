Muscatine establishes policy for requested handicapped spaces

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — People wishing to have a dedicated handicapped parking space in front of their homes will be able to after the Muscatine City Council approved a policy during its Thursday meeting to allow city employees to establish spaces in the city.

Public works director Brian Stineman had requested the council consider the policy and application procedure, saying requests for a handicapped space had been taken to the city’s traffic committee but had been declined.

“We felt that many of these requests are justified and would be simple issues to resolve with an approved policy,” he wrote in a memo to the council that included examples of a policy and application.

The council had little discussion on the policy. Council member Kelcey Brackett asked if there was supposed to be a charge associated with creating a handicapped space. Stineman replied that there was not because the city did not want to give the impression that the space was the applicant’s personal parking space.