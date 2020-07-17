Muscatine establishes policy for requested handicapped spaces

MUSCATINE — People wishing to have a dedicated handicapped parking space in front of their homes will be able to after the Muscatine City Council approved a policy during its Thursday meeting to allow city employees to establish spaces in the city.
Public works director Brian Stineman had requested the council consider the policy and application procedure, saying requests for a handicapped space had been taken to the city’s traffic committee but had been declined.
“We felt that many of these requests are justified and would be simple issues to resolve with an approved policy,” he wrote in a memo to the council that included examples of a policy and application.
The council had little discussion on the policy. Council member Kelcey Brackett asked if there was supposed to be a charge associated with creating a handicapped space. Stineman replied that there was not because the city did not want to give the impression that the space was the applicant’s personal parking space.
All applications will be reviewed by the traffic committee and referred to the city council for approval before a sign would be installed creating the handicapped space. The space would then be reviewed annually by city staff to determine if they are still needed or can be removed. Stineman also said that the installation of a sign does not mean the city would install an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk or other access to the parking space.
To be eligible for a sign, the applicant must have a disabled license plate, disabled veteran plate or disabled placard and must establish they are year-round residents of the immediate vicinity of the requested parking space. An applicant will not be eligible if they have a short term disability that lasts less than one year or if the applicant already has a driveway or garage.
During a brief discussion about the makeup of the traffic committee, Stineman explained it was an informal committee of city employees. He said they did not have official meetings, and it was usually just whenever the group needed to get together to address an issue.
