Muscatine expected to welcome its first locally-ran craft distillery in late 2022

MUSCATINE – A key ingredient in many different types of alcohol is corn, something Iowa has plenty of. But while good corn can make for good drinks, four Muscatine locals hope that a bit of additional community spirit can make their upcoming drinks taste even better.

This week, couples Thad and Rachel Burkamper and Jeremy and Kaely Spratt announced that they plan on opening Muscatine’s first-ever craft distillery - Knee-High Distilling Co., named for the old corn saying of “knee high by the Fourth of July” - by the end of 2022. While there hasn’t been an official date announced yet, the team hopes to be selling their first drinks by November.

“The company was founded in June of this year by all of us,” Thad explained. “The goal is to bring whiskey, gin and vodka through our distilling company to start off with, and eventually we may expand into other spirits.” One such expansion will likely include a Muscatine melon-flavored vodka. Beyond the trying to create new flavors that customers want, Thad also emphasized that there will be a huge focus on the quality of drinks that the distillery puts out.

The idea for their company first came in early 2020 with the start of the pandemic. According to Thad, he had been out of work for three months due to his job being impacted, and while at home he found someone on YouTube who was making his own vodka.

“I thought ‘if this guy can make vodka, I could probably make vodka’, and from there it just kind of turned into ‘hey, we can actually do this’,” Thad said.

Thad began working with Jeremy, who has been his best friend since they were both in fourth grade, and as plans started coming together the two men quickly invited their wives to join them in the business. “Just being able to build something for ourselves is really where the excitement came in.”

With Jeremy handling IT and communications, Rachel focusing on administration and finances, Kaely working on the marketing and social media side of things and Thad handling operations and sales, the four of them have all corners of their new business covered.

“We are still in the baby-steps portion of setting up our business,” Thad continued. “The planning portion of it has been really fun, and the four of us have really different ways of going about things. So putting the four of us on a project like this, we kind of hit all the angles. It’s been a good group to have together as far as solving problems and figuring out how to run a business.”

Another one of the main drives for their distillery, Thad said, was the desire to give back to the Muscatine community – both through good drinks and through collaborations with other Muscatine businesses and groups.

“Community outreach is a big thing for us, and to be able to give back to the community is a big goal of ours,” he said. “We hope to run different fundraisers for the animal shelters in town, the Flickinger Learning Center and the Domestic Violence Shelter, just to be able to toss a couple coins into people’s pockets and help them continue to do what they do. As we become profitable, being able to help out is a huge goal of ours.”

While it still may be a few months before Knee-High Distillery Co. can officially open its doors, Thad said that he’s already feeling enthusiastic about it simply based on the support he and his team have received so far from the community. “I’m excited for when we’re actually in production, because I can only imagine the amount of fun the actual manufacturing will be for us.”

Knee-High Distillery Co. will be located on 1100 Oregon Street when it opens. Residents interested in learning more about Knee-High or who wish to keep updated with its progress can do so by checking out the company’s website at https://kneehighdistilling.co/ as well as the company’s Facebook page.