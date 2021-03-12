Muscatine expects $3.28 million in federal stimulus

MUSCATINE — There has been no time for the Muscatine City Council to discuss what the city will do with its share of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Pres. Joe Biden signed into law Thursday, but Mayor Diana Broderson said public safety is always a concern.

Muscatine is expected to receive $3.28 million as part of the package, according to a news release. Fruitland will get $140,000. West Liberty will get $520,000. Wilton will get $390,000.

In Louisa County, Columbus Junction will get $250,000. Letts will receive $50,000. Grandview will get $70,000. Wapello will get $280,000

Additionally, Muscatine County will get $8.27 million and Louisa County will get $2.14 million.

Broderson said keeping the city going in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is important.

“We knew we were getting a large amount and we are trying to figure out what it can and can’t be spent for and how to work through it,” Broderson said. “We are very pleased. Obviously we have had some setbacks. The hotel/motel tax has taken some big hits and that has caused some deficits for us.”