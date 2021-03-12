Muscatine expects $3.28 million in federal stimulus

MUSCATINE — There has been no time for the Muscatine City Council to discuss what the city will do with its share of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Pres. Joe Biden signed into law Thursday, but Mayor Diana Broderson said public safety is always a concern.
Muscatine is expected to receive $3.28 million as part of the package, according to a news release. Fruitland will get $140,000. West Liberty will get $520,000. Wilton will get $390,000.
In Louisa County, Columbus Junction will get $250,000. Letts will receive $50,000. Grandview will get $70,000. Wapello will get $280,000
Additionally, Muscatine County will get $8.27 million and Louisa County will get $2.14 million.
Broderson said keeping the city going in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is important.
“We knew we were getting a large amount and we are trying to figure out what it can and can’t be spent for and how to work through it,” Broderson said. “We are very pleased. Obviously we have had some setbacks. The hotel/motel tax has taken some big hits and that has caused some deficits for us.”
The city has lost money due to sick leave pay as well as a lot more staff time needed due to the pandemic, she said. While the council has discussed shortfalls several times during recent meetings, Broderson was hesitant about giving a total amount of the money Muscatine has lost since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Thursday, a year after the declaration of the pandemic, Biden signed the bill into law. The plan will also send stimulus checks of up to $1,400 to people earning up to $75,000 and extends a $300 per week unemployment insurance package. Direct deposit may begin hitting bank accounts as soon as this weekend. The bill also put $20 billion into COVID-19 vaccinations and $25 billion into rental and utility assistance. The House approved the measure Wednesday without Republican support.
“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said as he signed the legislation.
Broderson said she had attended a virtual meeting of the Iowa League of Cities Thursday evening with 88 other mayors from across the state to discuss the stimulus.
During the pandemic the city had to add expenses and reduce revenue, which Broderson referred to as a “double hit.” She said as a result there were several projects the city put on hold until after the pandemic ended. Broderson said Muscatine has always tried to keep plenty of reserves handy, which put the city in a better financial situation.
“We are very pleased a good portion of it is going to be coming to the cities,” Broderson said. “We all know the cities are what has the largest direct impact on families.”