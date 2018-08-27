MUSCATINE — An updated conservation program will "plant the seeds of conservation in Iowa" by teaching participants to be better stewards of the environment while showcasing the unique ecosystems Eastern Iowa has to offer.
“The course comes down to stewardship in Iowa," Iowa State University Extension Wildlife Specialist Adam Janke said of the Iowa Master Conservationist program. "Everything we do comes down to the abundant natural resources here in the state."
The program has been offered statewide since the 1990s, Janke said, but this is the first time it has been offered in Muscatine County. Last year, the program was presented in Henry County, where Janke said "it was really neat just seeing people connect." Making those connections between local people interested in conservation with local experts in natural resources is one of the most important aspects, he said.
The course is officially closed this time around with 19 of a maximum 20 participants enrolled. The Nature Conservancy Eastern Iowa Project Community Coordinator Hannah Howard said offering the course again is certainly a possibility, especially if people express an interest in it. To do so, people may send an email to her at hannah.howard@TNC.ORG or to Iowa State University Muscatine Extension Director Krista Regennitter at kristar@iastate.edu.
To widen the scope of sites to visit and to draw in more people, The Nature Conservancy's Community Coordinator Howard said a partnership was formed with the conservancy, Regennitter and Louisa County Extension Director Kathy Vance.
“This area offers unique landscapes within the state,” Howard said and listed backwater, sand prairie and upland as some of the "rare" ecosystems that participants will get learn more about and experience first hand.
Janke said typically people who are interested in conservation register for the course, but a goal is to teach participants how to talk about Iowa's environment and pass along ways locals can be good land stewards. He said the participation in this program comes from "all walks of life." Land owners, farmers, conservationists, urban gardeners or people simply interested in learning more about water quality have registered.
"They can take it out to their communities, take it out to their friends and family and community groups like Kiwanis or whatever and they can talk confidently about the program," he said.
To “revamp” the course, Janke said the curriculum was made to be standardized and more focused where it had been broad before. The delivery of the program is also new.
The 7-week course that begins Thursday and runs until mid-October will feature a flipped classroom strategy where students will learn background information about conservation and Iowa’s landscapes on their own through an online course before attending an in-person session led by local experts to observe each natural area and its wildlife.
The benefit of this approach, Janke said, is that it allows participants to get a better understanding of conservation from Iowa State University experts then "come to class ready to go out into the field." Howard also said some hiking is required to get to most of the locations and as the season progresses, there will be less daylight. Getting out in nature quickly will allow participants more time to observe.
The goal of the program is to "create a community of passionate conservationists that are engaged in local communities advocating for conservation practices and policies to ensure a sustainable future for Iowa’s landscape," Iowa State University Muscatine County Extension Director Krista Regennitter said. All of the coordinators hope participants walk away from the program with three things: to have a deeper understanding of how Iowa's natural world works, to then understand the challenges various ecosystems face, then to identify solutions to those challenges.
Outdoor areas include Wild Cat Den State Park, Chinkapin Bluffs, Port Louisa Wildlife Refuge, Swamp White Oak and Big Sand Mound at Monsanto. Each location highlights a specific type of natural environment or ecosystem found in Iowa.
"We want to give resources to the next generation in as good or in better shape than we found them," Janke said.
