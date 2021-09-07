Muscatine Fairport Fish Hatchery wins one of 25 micro-grants from Byway Foundation

MUSCATINE -- The Fairport Fish Hatchery has received a micro-grant from the National Scenic Byway Foundation.

Toyota Motor North America, in coordination with the National Scenic Byway Foundation, gave 25 micro-grants to projects throughout the country through the program “Love Our Byways.” It started this year to support the current beautification and conservation efforts of America’s byways.

Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery received $2,000 for the group’s interpretive trail project, focused on preserving the land and the history of the former fish hatchery through education.

“We weren’t expecting to win this grant at all, since they were only giving out 25 and there’s an awful lot of scenic byways out there. I think they must have seen the connection between what we’re doing at the hatchery and how that would help the scenic byways, so getting this grant was a good win for everyone,” FFFH President Sandy Stevens said.

The money will be used for tools to support a workday on Friday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairport Fish Hatchery. Volunteers will do brush cleanup to prepare for the creation and completion of the North Trail, which will allow visitors to explore the living quarters and the water cistern ruins of the former hatchery.