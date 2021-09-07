Muscatine Fairport Fish Hatchery wins one of 25 micro-grants from Byway Foundation

MUSCATINE -- The Fairport Fish Hatchery has received a micro-grant from the National Scenic Byway Foundation.
Toyota Motor North America, in coordination with the National Scenic Byway Foundation, gave 25 micro-grants to projects throughout the country through the program “Love Our Byways.” It started this year to support the current beautification and conservation efforts of America’s byways.
Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery received $2,000 for the group’s interpretive trail project, focused on preserving the land and the history of the former fish hatchery through education.
“We weren’t expecting to win this grant at all, since they were only giving out 25 and there’s an awful lot of scenic byways out there. I think they must have seen the connection between what we’re doing at the hatchery and how that would help the scenic byways, so getting this grant was a good win for everyone,” FFFH President Sandy Stevens said.
The money will be used for tools to support a workday on Friday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairport Fish Hatchery. Volunteers will do brush cleanup to prepare for the creation and completion of the North Trail, which will allow visitors to explore the living quarters and the water cistern ruins of the former hatchery.
“We have to have 35 volunteers minimum out at the site that day,” Stevens said. “We’re going to have them clear vegetation off the archaeological ruins of the living quarters and the steps on the trails so that people can eventually navigate their way through the different signs and different sites up there that we’re going to have markers on.”
They plan to purchase chainsaws, pull-saws, shovels and loppers, and T-shirts to commemorate the workday with the grant money. A Louisa-Muscatine High School class has already signed up, but the group seeks adult volunteers who can handle the power tools and work in the afternoon.
“We hope to get a lot of work done that day. There’s a lot of work to be done to get it ready for the trail signs. We’re still hopefully on target to get the North Trail finished by the end of this year, and getting this vegetation removed and the dirt cleared off some of these ruins will help a lot,” Stevens said.
The FFFH will have a second workday during the United Way Day of Caring on Sept. 29. To sign up for the volunteer workday, email Stevens at sandystevents@bellsouth.net.
“We’re certainly very grateful and appreciative of all the support we’re getting from the people in town,” Stevens said. “We’re getting more and more support as people around the city hear more about what we’re doing, and we’re glad to have it. There are a lot of stories to tell, and a lot of work left to do, but it’s coming together.”