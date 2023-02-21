Last year, the entire DeWinter family — mother, Naomi; father, Steve; and daughters, Sachi, Kimi and Miya — became second-degree black belts in Tae Kwon Do.

This accomplishment came after about five years of diligence, practice and family bonding.

When asked about the start of her family’s martial arts journey, Naomi recalled how Steve had brought up the idea one night at the dinner table. At the time, Riverbend Tae Kwon Do was offering a two-week trial run, and with Naomi and Steve both agreeing on the idea of their daughters learning some self-defense, it was seen as a “low-risk idea.”

“We started around the first of that year, and none of us had any experience with martial arts,” Naomi said. “I remember just feeling completely out of place at first, trying to watch what everyone else was doing while the instructors were coaching. In those moments, your body and your mind are not always in-sync. But we stuck with it.”

Once the DeWinters joined the class officially, everyone in the family committed to going to hourlong classes three times a week most weeks. Having a consistent schedule, Naomi noted, helped them stay on track and learn quickly. Though she and her husband weren’t learning as fast as their daughters, the couple was still determined to stick with it.

“I wasn’t going to be left behind by my girls,” Naomi said.

Eventually, the family was able to fall into their groove. The DeWinters began attending tournaments and talked about their classes with each other.

“It gave us a common topic to talk about,” Naomi said, “and because we were all in different stages, we could help each other along also.”

With the class came belt testing every 4-6 months. Thanks to their consistent level of practice, everyone in the family was able to earn their first black belts in about 3-4 years. About a year after this, the DeWinters were eligible to test again. Although the black belt tests are considered to be tests of endurance, the family felt ready enough to try, allowing them to earn their second black belt.

“For me, (earning a black belt) was never a goal, but it felt like a great accomplishment. It certainly feels great to have it,” Naomi said. “Out of just a loose idea came this whole journey, which has resulted in confidence for the girls as well as fun and camraderie and travel for all of us. Now that we’re black belts, we can also help teach some of the classes, especially some of the younger kids. The girls have really enjoyed that.”

With their rank, the family is also allowed to help judge at tournaments.

“It’s not always just about you competing anymore. Now we’re giving back the knowledge that we’ve gained.” She said.

Although she has seen other students stop attending classes once they have earned a black belt, Naomi and her family have no plans on stopping any time soon. All five members of the family still attend classes — including special black belt classes that teach advanced techniques — with the goal of constantly improving and growing their skills.

In terms of future goals, Naomi shared that her youngest daughter may be competing at a national level this summer after qualifying for an entry in the tournament. But for the family as a whole, the main goal has remained to keep giving back to their school and to other people who are interested in learning Tae Kwon Do, all while continuing to learn new moves themselves.

“You can always keep learning, and the school does a good job bringing in different martial artists from other schools,” Naomi said.

Naomi said the most important lesson she and her family received from the classes had been the idea of using persistence to achieve their goals.

“Showing up to practice is sometimes half the battle. For us, just by consistently carving out that time three times a week and giving all of our effort during those times, that can lead to something great.”