After several months of waiting, a local family has its perfect home, built by the friends and community members.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Habitat for Humanity Muscatine County dedicated a new home to the Ross family, Kory and Mindy. Friends, family, contractors, volunteers, members of the community and supporters of Habitat for Humanity gathered to welcome the Ross family into their new home.

“Today is about Kory and Mindy’s day, in handing the keys over to them,” Don Lampe, president of Habitat for Humanity Muscatine County, said.

Lampe said all these efforts were part of the house’s history as well as the Ross family’s history.

“(That history) will hopefully change the trajectory of the family,” Lampe said. “We have examples upon examples of families who have gotten this opportunity and changed that trajectory of their family. They now have affordable income that they can use to put their kids into band, dance or athletics. It changes that dynamic for the family, and that’s what Habitat is all about.”

Several prayers were given during the ceremony to both dedicate and bless the Ross family’s new house. Alongside the house keys, the family was also given a family Bible and a clock.

When giving the keys, Lampe referred to it as both one of the happiest days of his life as well as one of the saddest.

“(When building a home), you get to know the family real well, and this is a great example of a partner family,” he said. “But it’s also a sad day that I remember there’s other families out there who haven’t gotten this opportunity, and we have to do more — and we can do more. We just need more help.”

“We’re very excited to never have to move again and to be able to put our money towards something that is ours instead of places that belong to others," Mindy said. "But most of all, we’re excited to be able to fill the house with memories.”

“We were excited from the first phone call telling us that we were the family chosen, then my over-active mind kept thinking. ... I felt guilty for wanting it so much, but when I expressed these feelings to people close to me, they said, ‘You deserve it.' It took a lot, and I won’t say we deserve it, but I will say that we’re willing to do what it takes and work hard to have it.”

According to Scott Dahlke, executive director of Muscatine Center for Social Action, this is the first home to be built in the East 7th Street neighborhood since before the invention of the air hammer. While this home may be just the beginning for the Ross family, it is also the beginning for the neighborhood’s revitalization plans.

“I hope there are many more homes to come,” Dahlke said. “There’s a lot of work in this neighborhood to do, and I’m really proud that it’s getting done.”

For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Muscatine County, visit www.muscatinehabitat.org. Those wishing to volunteer on future projects can call Lampe at 563-299-2488.