MUSCATINE — It was 11 years ago that Jennifer DeFosse learned the Muscatine Area Farmers Market was in need of a manager and saw its potential. Now she is going to explore her own potential.

DeFosse posted a letter on the Muscatine Area Farmers Market Facebook page this week that said she would step down from her role as market manager this year and likened the market community to a family.

“... The thing about families like ours is that they evolve. New faces come, familiar faces go. … There’s always excitement in the unknown. The potential waiting to be realized,” DeFosse wrote in her letter.

When looking back on her time with the farmers market, DeFosse said that she hadn’t planned on staying so long, but it had ended up being a great experience for a variety of reasons.

“I very quickly became friends with all the vendors, and I was really excited and happy to help grow the market,” she said. “It’s grown a lot from where it was 11 years ago. I knew there was a lot of room to grow both in terms of vendors and in terms of what the market could be.”

DeFosse said the farmers market is a community gathering place that could also reflect what Muscatine is. When asked if she felt like she’d accomplished everything that she set out to do when first becoming market manager, DeFosse said that she thought that she and her team had managed to do even more than she ever thought they could.

“It hasn’t just been me. I’ve worked really closely with my friend, Milly Morris, and our market board,” she continued. “It’s definitely exceeded my expectations. I never thought that we would be given the granting opportunities we’ve had, or the opportunities to partner with other community organizations in ways that helped them and helped us and our vendors just grow. It’s been a community effort the entire time.”

Among the friendships she’s made, one of these positives actually came from what was a difficulty. Looking back at the late start to the 2020 season because of the pandemic, DeFosse recalled how concerned she had been.

“That was really hard, and I was really worried about my vendors because for a lot of them this is their livelihood,” she said. “But our customers just came out in full force. The community just rallied around us, and we had record turnouts. It was the most heartwarming thing I had ever seen.”

In her absence, Mario Lebron, co-owner of the Merrill Soap Company, which has been a vendor at the farmers market for a few years, will become the new market manager. DeFosse said she has “total faith” in both Lebron and in the market board, believing that Lebron’s leadership specifically is just what the market needs to grow and thrive. She also plans on spending time helping Lebron learn his new role to ease the transition.

“It has been a really phenomenal 11 years,” DeFosse said. “It was just such a source of joy to be able to spend that time with citizens of our community.”

To learn more about the upcoming farmers market season or to read DeFosse’s letter in full, visit the Muscatine Area Farmers Market Facebook page.