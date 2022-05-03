Muscatine farmers concerned about rainy conditions, still hopeful for good crop yield

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County farmers are concerned about just how much rain their fields have been getting.

Typically in the Northeast region of Iowa, farmers aiming for a 95 to 100 percent yield potential start planting anywhere from April 12 to May 1, according to Iowa State University’s (ISU) Department of Agronomy. They haven’t had much of a chance to plant this season’s corn and soybean crops because of rainy weather.

“It’s making people very nervous,” ISU Extension Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt said. “Normally, we would have a lot more done than we do at this point. People are really antsy to get out there, and the weather for the most part is just not allowing that to happen.”

Schmitt said farmers have to plant when the soil in their fields is in good condition. This includes having adequate moisture without being muddy or saturated and having a temperature of 50 degrees or higher.

“We’ve been pretty well stuck with soil being a bit too wet and soil temperatures in the upper 40s, which makes you real nervous because there’s really not much that happens when the soil is that cold,” he said.

Schmitt recently visited a field planted around two weeks ago.

“I dug a couple of seeds up, and there was a little bit of a root about an eighth of an inch long sticking out, and that was it. That was all the progress that it had made in two weeks, and when things go that slowly, that really encourages seed rot and there’s more of an opportunity for insects and other kinds of varmints to get in there and destroy the seed before it has a chance to establish a plant," he said.

Schmitt said farmers shouldn't lose hope. While planting after May 15 tends to result in a slow decline in yield on average, it can still manage to stay in the 90-95 percent range. Forecasts for the upcoming weeks are showing opportunities for planting.

“We’re looking at rain basically through (May 6), and then there’s only a 30 percent chance of showers on (May 8),” Schmitt explained. “The 6-10 day outlook is showing above normal temperatures, which is good because it’ll get the soil warmed up. While we’re still going to get frequent rains, there’s also going to be some small windows in there where people should be able to get out and have good soil conditions.”

Schmitt said this extra rain could still be beneficial in the case of a potential drought. “We do have a reserve of rain… and that will help us withstand drier conditions later on,” he said. “(This rain) gives us a good buffer. On average, our soils hold 10-12 inches of water… and during an entire season, a corn or soybean plant will use somewhere between 24-25 inches. So we’ll still need to have good rainfall, but we’ll only need to add about 10 inches instead of 20-some inches.”

He encouraged farmers to stay safe while planting – to not take any shortcuts and to rest when needed. “There’s no crop that’s worth anybody being seriously injured or killed over.”

