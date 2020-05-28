Muscatine Farmers Market season begins Tuesday morning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Farmers Market will kick off Tuesday, but director Jennifer DeFosse is letting people know the face of the market will change due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Kim Reynolds extended restrictions on farmers markets earlier this week to only allow food vendors. DeFosse said there will be no craft merchants or any other handmade goods. While the markets will follow Reynolds’ guidelines, the Iowa Department of Agriculture’s best marketing practices will be followed.

“Hopefully this all changes very soon and we can all get back to normal life,” DeFosse said.

During the markets, both vendors and customers will be asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available at every booth. There will be a minimum of six feet of separation between vendors. DeFosse also says cashless payment options are being encouraged. Also this year no samples or cooking demonstrations are being provided. Social distancing lines will be drawn for customers.

Some practices that are usually encouraged are being discouraged this year. Customers are being to not bring such things as coffee cups for a refill and to use supplied cups. The use of recyclable bags is also being discouraged. People are also asked to not bring their pets this year. Service animals are permitted.