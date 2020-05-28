Muscatine Farmers Market season begins Tuesday morning

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Farmers Market will kick off Tuesday, but director Jennifer DeFosse is letting people know the face of the market will change due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Kim Reynolds extended restrictions on farmers markets earlier this week to only allow food vendors. DeFosse said there will be no craft merchants or any other handmade goods. While the markets will follow Reynolds’ guidelines, the Iowa Department of Agriculture’s best marketing practices will be followed.
“Hopefully this all changes very soon and we can all get back to normal life,” DeFosse said.
During the markets, both vendors and customers will be asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available at every booth. There will be a minimum of six feet of separation between vendors. DeFosse also says cashless payment options are being encouraged. Also this year no samples or cooking demonstrations are being provided. Social distancing lines will be drawn for customers.
Some practices that are usually encouraged are being discouraged this year. Customers are being to not bring such things as coffee cups for a refill and to use supplied cups. The use of recyclable bags is also being discouraged. People are also asked to not bring their pets this year. Service animals are permitted.
“We won’t be doing any entertainment or any of those things we love doing because it promotes social gatherings,” DeFosse said. “We are also asking anyone who is sick to stay home.”
DeFosse also said there will be no new vendors this year. She made that decision due to social distancing constraints and wants to be sure there is enough room for long-standing members.
The farmers’ market nutrition program will be running this year. In the program, low income seniors and people using the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutritional program will be eligible for vouchers that can be redeemed for market produce.
DeFosse said even with the pandemic the market is one of the best places to get food. According to reports, because the market is held outside it’s safer than getting food in the enclosed space of a grocery store. She also said there are varieties or produce not found in stores.
“Our farmers have been hit so hard this year,” DeFosse said. ‘Many of their avenues of income have been shut down this year due to this virus. Several of our vendors sell to schools which isn’t happening. Several of our vendors sell to restaurants, and they have either stopped ordering or cut back dramatically on what they are ordering. Our farmers need our community support right now more than ever.”
The market will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Muscatine Mall parking lot and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays at the corner of Third and Cedar.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.