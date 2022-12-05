Muscatine Farmers Market to hold Handcrafted Christmas event on Dec. 10

Whether someone is looking for the perfect gift or just wants to spend some time out of the house, all are welcomed to join in on the fun happening this weekend at the Muscatine Mall.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, the Muscatine Area Farmers Market will host its ninth annual “Handcrafted Christmas” event.

According to Market Manager Jennifer DeFosse, the event is expected to have about 60 vendors to browse, with it being — in her opinion — the best selection that she and her team have ever had in terms of variety.

“We have a policy that in order to participate in the Handcrafted Christmas event, you have to be a regular season market vendor,” DeFosse explained.

This has in turn increased the number of vendors during the farmer’s market season in addition to providing more vendors to the annual Christmas event, with everyone bringing their “A-game,” DeFosse assured.

Some of the items guests can expect to find at the event include gift baskets, coffees, meat products, baked goods, stuff for pets such as homemade treats, clothes, beds and pet toys, doll clothes, quilts, crocheted items, mugs and thermoses, stocking stuffers and much more.

“The offerings are especially unique this year, I feel like,” DeFosse said. “I always say that it’s the perfect place to find something for everyone on your Christmas gift list.”

The event will also feature a bluegrass band that will play live Christmas music, adding to the festive environment. For some added fun, younger guests can enjoy the Elves Workshop, a free annual event filled with activities, crafts and games for kids to enjoy that is sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to help spread a bit of cheer to local animals are also advised to keep an eye out for the It Takes a Village (ITAV) Animal Rescue booth at the event, where ITAV members will sell candy in order to help raise additional funds for the rescue’s operations.

DeFosse said she felt this latest Handcrafted Christmas might be their best yet, with her seeing it as an opportunity for guests to both support local small businesses while also having a fun time.

“For me every year this feels like the kickoff to Christmas because the atmosphere just screams holiday,” she said. “Even if you’re only planning on window shopping, if you want to help get yourself into the holiday spirit, this is the place to be.”