A Muscatine man, previously a convicted felon, pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking a stolen firearm and delivery of cocaine.

Ethan Kiely, 22, appeared in Muscatine County District Court to hear the charges, according to a blog post by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren. Sentencing will be 9 a.m. Nov. 30.

Muscatine Police Department Street Crimes Unit led the investigation that showed Kiely was in possession of a stolen handgun and cocaine, the blog post read.

The post also included information on another Muscatine man that pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Jarin D. Genung, 29, was charged with possession of LSD with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and child endangerment.

Genung was investigated by the Muscatine County Drug Task Force and executed a search warrant at his home, according to the post. The search led to the finding of distribution quantities of LSD and marijuana, with two minor children present at the time of the drug trafficking.

Sentencing for Genung will be 9:45 a.m. Dec. 7.

—Journal Staff

