Just a couple of weeks after they put on their annual Ag Safety Day for local students, several Muscatine FFA members and Bayer employees gathered at the Muscatine Ag Learning Center once again, this time to inspire kids with the wonders of science, technology, engineering and math.

On Thursday of this week, Bayer and Muscatine FFA held its first STEM Day since 2020. Before the pandemic, this was an event that the groups put on for several years, being seen as just as much of an annual tradition as the Ag Safety Day.

“We’re really excited to be back,” Chris Boar, community outreach coordinator for Bayer, said. “I think it’s important for the kids to see how much fun science, technology, engineering and math can be.”

In order to help kids experience the fun parts while still learning a bit about each related field, all of the eight STEM Day activities included some sort of hands-on element.

“Hopefully it sparks some interest for these kids, and they’ll want to pursue a science education in the future,” Boar said.

Some of the experiments featured at STEM Day were the Van de Graaff generator, an Oobleck, Mentos-powered bottle rockets, a miniature fire tornado, apple juice that was chilled with dry ice, air cannons and more.

Madison Bright and Macy Fry, two fifth-grade students from Madison Elementary, agreed that the highlight of the day was simply getting to do and learn about so many different types of things, with no two stations being the same.

“I’ve really enjoyed all the stations we’ve seen so far,” Bright said.

“Being here definitely makes me want to be in the FFA, and I will when I can be,” Fry added.

For the FFA side of things, 35 students participated in the day, with many either helping the Bayer employees with the experiments or being leaders for the groups of elementary students. Other FFA members gave presentations on sustainability, bees, cover crops, farm technology and equipment related to its feeding programs.

Regarding the connections between STEM and agriculture, FFA Instructor Sam Paul noted: “Agriculture has used science and technology for hundreds of years now. One of the important things is to keep the kids on some of the technology and advancements that are being used. Many people don’t understand the feeding and some of the other things that are involved.”

FFA student Camden Furnas, who was helping teach elementary students about feeding and nutrition programs, further elaborated on their importance to the cattle being raised at the Ag Learning Center.

“We go over a lot about what to feed (our cattle), how to properly mix feed for them, why we feed them what we do. … Cattle may be tough animals, but they’re definitely not independent. They do need us to survive, and it’s a lot more than just putting them in the field and letting them go,” Furnas said.

Outside of Ag Safety Day and STEM Day, the Ag Learning Center will see more visitors next week when Muscatine FFA hosts its annual Kiddie Barnyard event. For more information on Muscatine FFA news and activities, visit its Facebook page.