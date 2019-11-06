The Muscatine FFA Chapter had a great showing at the 2019 National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Over 60,000 people attended the convention from all 50 states including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands making it a fantastic networking opportunity for agriculture enthusiasts.
One of the primary purposes of the National Convention is to name National Champion team and individuals in FFA leadership and career development events (we call these “contests”). In order to compete at Nationals, students must first win their state contest, often competing at sub-districts and districts earning their way up to State. The Muscatine FFA has been very fortunate to have hard working students and teachers to consistently put teams and individuals in a position to be successful and advance. This year, Muscatine FFA had two state champion teams that represented Iowa at Nationals- the Floriculture team and the Poultry Evaluation team.
For Floriculture, students identify plants, judge flower arrangements and solve problems. Participants also demonstrate skills in flower arranging, propagation and the preparation of floral and foliage products for sale. Teams are judged on their ability to perform an assignment similar to one routinely performed in the floriculture industry. Additionally, individual members are called up to contribute to the team’s effort by completing events such as a general floriculture examination, an identification of plant materials and equipment, a problem-solving exercise, a practicum, a job interview and a floral arrangement. Muscatine Floriculture team cracked the top 10 and ended up 8th overall in the nation. The team was comprised of Mckenna Riess, Dailyn Garrett, Belinda Brain and Allen Tian, plus Matthew Reissen and Elyse Reyna also traveled with the team. Riess was named the Reserve National Champion Individual and earned a $900 scholarship.
In Poultry Evaluation, students select live meat-type chickens for broiler breeding, evaluate and place live egg-type hens according to how productive egg producers they will be, and rate the finished product by evaluating and grading ready-to-cook carcasses and parts of chickens and turkeys just like the USDA graders do in production plants. They also evaluate eggs for interior and exterior defects and determine a quality grade- again, as based on USDA standards. There is a test on industry knowledge, anatomy, physiology and production and finally a team component where the group has to problem solve and present solutions to the judges. The Muscatine Poultry team earned 14th high team in the nation. The team was made of Alli Youngbauer, Hope Reichert, Lexy Donath, Riley Webber and was accompanied by Jamie Sprague, Emily King and Ethan Hausch.
Congratulations also go to Muscatine FFA members Hunter Britton and John Brooks for earning their American Degree, the highest degree you can earn in the FFA. To qualify for the American Degree, some of the things students must do include: earn the State(Iowa) degree, be an active FFA member at least 3 years, participate in local and state activities, have earned $10,000 or invested 10000 hours in a supervised learning experience related to agriculture, and invested at least 50 community service hours.
Thank you to all the Muscatine FFA members for the dedication and effort to help earn this success. Thank you also to those who have supported us, especially Flowers on the Avenue and Iowa State University for practices, our school administrators for helping us have what we need to be successful and finally to all the parents for letting us travel!
