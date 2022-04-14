Muscatine FFA competes at State, Sales Team advances to Nationals

MUSCATINE — Earlier this week, Muscatine High School’s FFA Team had the opportunity to compete at this year’s State Convention. Many of these students were hopeful that their performances would get them to Nationals.

The first competition for MHS was Biotechnology, with this year’s team consisting of Camden Furnas, Grant VanNice, Emma Whitmire and Ryhnn Miller. This was a new event for MHS.

The Muskies made a great first impression, earning a Gold rating in the event and placing 8th overall. VanNice earned his Iowa Degree, getting presented with his gold pin.

MHS’s Poultry Judging Team, consisting of Ava Daufeldt, Hadley Carver, Anna Sharar and Jaide Schmelzer also had a good showing. They received a Gold rating, and were named the Reserve State Champions. All of the team’s members made it into the Top 13, with Daufeldt placing 3rd, Carver placing 7th, Sharar placing 10th and Schmelzer placing 13th.

The Muscatine FFA Sales Team earned a spot at October’s National Convention, being rated Gold and becoming this year’s State Champions. Abigail Linderman earned the title of Individual State Champion. Her teammate, Belinda Brain earned 6th place.

"I am very excited for nationals,” Linderman said, following her win. “Winning state doesn't even feel real yet.”

“All four of us teachers are excited for all the different teams," said FFA teacher Sam Paul. "Everyone did a great job, thanks to all the people who have helped us prepare. It is great to have students achieve at such a high level, and we are excited to take another group to Nationals.”

