Muscatine FFA competes in national meat judging competition, ranks 7th overall

Together, the team was placed seventh overall out of 11. Looking at the individual placings, Carver finished at eighth overall, managing to crack the top ten, while Lovstad placed fifth in quality and 11th overall.

“I was just really pleased with how they came together and helped each other,” Tometich said, “The group of young people that I brought to that competition were probably more consistent in their abilities (than in other years), and that to me is what makes a team very good.”

When asked, Carver said he thought both winning and participating in this competition was a cool experience. This was his second time going; he was excited about the opportunity.

“It’s awesome to be able to go out there and compete with some of the best in the country while doing as well as most of them,” he said, “I like food, I love to eat and I want to make sure that everybody’s having a good quality cut of meat – including my family.”