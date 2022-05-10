Muscatine FFA competes in State Envirothon, advances to National competition

MUSCATINE — Differing from most other FFA competitions, Envirothons are defined as “hands-on environmental problem-solving competitions” for high school-aged students in the United States and Canada.

Last Monday, the Muscatine FFA team had the chance to compete on the state level in Iowa’s 2022 Environthon. The team consisted of Bob Carver, Belinda Brain, Kaden Garrett, William Eichelberger and Landin Castle.

While at the State Environthon, the team participated in training and testing in five natural resource categories: soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and current environmental issues.

Brain, who had been to a regional level Environthon, said she enjoyed being able to visit Jester Park Nature Center. “It was really pretty to see, and there’s a lot of cool stuff inside the buildings there.”

Castle described this first year at the Environthon as more “hands-on” than other FFA competitions. “You get to go outside a lot more and you’re able to interact with a lot of plants and animals.”

“It’s a little less formal than some of the other competitions,” Brain added. “You don’t have to wear official dress.”

During the FFA team event, all of the competing teams were assigned a scenario to keep in mind for their presentation.

Using information they gathered from their visit to the Muscatine Transfer Station, where they were able to learn about the station’s anaerobic digester system and use the extra information to their advantage when put up against other competing teams, Muscatine’s students chose to give a presentation on food waste. Their presentation included an informational slideshow as well as a WWE wrestling skit and a parody song about recycling food waste.

One of the things Castle said he enjoyed about the Environthon was the team-focused event. “Being able to come up with a presentation with your team and then presenting it to a judge is really fun.”

Muscatine finished 4th overall. They also won 2nd place in the FFA team event, and 1st Place in Oral Presentation.

“The team did a great job of working together” FFA Instructor Dave Tometich said. “All of us Ag. teachers are really proud of how they did.”

“I think because it’s a national competition, we’re going to have to go into it with a different mindset because they’re going to try and hit you with everything to make sure that what you’ve learned is actually being utilized,” Castle said.

