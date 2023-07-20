With the Muscatine County Fair open once again, the area’s many FFA students gathered at the fairgrounds Wednesday morning to present the livestock they have raised and worked with over the past several months.

According to Sam Paul, one of Muscatine’s FFA instructors, around 35 Muscatine FFA students are competing in this year’s county fair.

Two students, Kalynn Huot and Zander Rudolph, had the opportunity to raise and show three Boer goats together. For Huot, this was her second year raising goats while it was Rudolph’s first.

“It’s definitely fun and I would do it again,” Rudolph said, adding that the most fun part of the experience was getting to spend time with his goats and watch them grow.

Huot noted how tough it was to train her goats and teach them how to walk.

“They’re really stubborn and don’t like to be apart from each other,” she said.

But even with these stubborn moments, Huot shared that she had a good experience with it, and while she hoped that her goats placed well, she saw it as a fun time regardless. “I don’t care if I win, it’s just for fun and (the goats) are like my pets.”

Chelsea Carlson, another student who was showing a Boer goat for the first time, shared similar sentiments as she reflected on her time with her goat. Originally, she said that she only chose to show goats this year because her friend, who is also showing goats, wanted someone to do it with her.

“Sometimes it can be a little tedious because they’re really stubborn when they don’t want to do anything. But I like having something I get to do every day. I get to take care of them and see them every day,” Carlson said, adding that she plans to show goats again next year.

For fellow student Jaylynn Goddard, this year was a mix of familiar and new experiences thanks to her choice of animals for showing, including a sheep, a bucket calf and a horse. For her, she said that the easiest of the three to raise was her bucket calf, since she’s been raising and showing calves for five years now, giving her plenty of experience.

“The responsibility of having a bucket calf just makes me feel more involved in the fair, and it just makes me happy that I can help people learn about different animals,” Goddard said.

Her sheep gave her the hardest time.

“It’s only my second year (showing sheep), and there’s no halter when you show them, so it’s kind of difficult.” Goddard added that she is hoping for a top-ranking ribbon, and believes that she will do pretty well with all three of her animals.

Over by the pig barn, student Azara Van Nice and her Yorkshire pig Fergalicious, which weighed in at a whopping 256 lbs., prepared to compete in the purebred market Yorkshire class, a competition that Van Nice said she felt pretty good about.

“I just wanted to try something different because it’s not a project that I’ve done before, and I think that pigs are smart so it’s a good animal to work with,” she said.

Despite this being her first year showing pigs, Van Nice said she had a positive experience with it due to it being easier than she thought it would be. She then added that she definitely want to show pigs again throughout the showing years she has left with the Muscatine FFA and will likely choose the same breed.

“Overall, the kids have done a nice job, and we’ve got some nice weather, so we’ll see how everything goes,” Paul said. He also encouraged county fair visitors to check out the different FFA activities there throughout the week, including the ribbon auction on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. “Come on out and support the students and their projects.”

The fair runs through July 23.

Photos: Muscatine County Fair 2019 Muscatine County Fair 071719-mus-county-fair-002 071719-mus-county-fair-003 071719-mus-county-fair-004 071719-mus-county-fair-005