MUSCATINE — The hard part is getting up, said Chelsea Harris. For the last four years, she has shown animals with Muscatine's FFA program. Still she freely admits that the mornings are hard.
"You have to get up and go take care of the animals," Harris said. "Sit there while they eat and then work them for multiple hours."
It is a lot of work, but her time has paid off. Last year at the Muscatine County Fair, she received an award for the sheep showmanship for the senior division. This year, a lamb she showed was named overall grand champion purebred lamb.
"It proved to me that all my hard work was worth it," Harris said. "It paid off. Getting this recognition that I know what I'm doing when I’m out there."
Harris didn't grow up on a farm. But while in high school, she decided to enroll in an agriculture class.
"I never saw myself doing anything with Ag until I began experiencing all these classes," Harris said. That's what introduced her to the Muscatine Future Farmers of America.
"We work with a lot of students that didn't grow up on a farm," said Ashley Wiebe, an adviser at Muscatine FFA.
Once a student has taken an agriculture class, Wiebe explained that they can take on an animal project. These range from showing cattle and calves to poultry and sheep.
"Students that have never taken an animal project to the fair and aren't sure what they are getting into," Wiebe said. "By the end, they are already figuring out what they were going to bring next year."
There were 17 sheep, 11 pigs, two poultry, four bottle calves, three meat goats, four dairy goats and 10 cattle exhibitors splitting over 75 entries at the Muscatine County Fair. Each animal requires a specialized regiment of care and the students have to do it well if they are going to take home the prize. Wiebe said she enjoys seeing students grow during the competitions.
"They are learning responsibility and time management," Wiebe said. "If you have an animal relying on you to survive, you can't just not show up all summer. Then there is the since of pride and accomplishment."
2018 was Harris' last year of eligibility to compete. Though she said she is sad to be done with the program, it has done a lot for her trajectory going forward. In the fall she will be starting school as a junior at Iowa State University. She plans to study veterinary science.
"I want to set an example for other women that want to become part of the agricultural experience," Harris said. "Just because it is a male-dominated field doesn't mean you can't do it. There are plenty of places for males and females in ag."