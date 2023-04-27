Several Muscatine FFA students had the chance to compete in teams this week at this year’s Envirothon, which was held at Jester Park in Polk County.

Participating students included Madeline Wallace, Joe Fowler, Jenna Lovstad, Caleb Teed, Bob Carver, Leah Cortez, Camden Furnas, Madeline Fisher, Parker Green and Kat Carver.

There were four main parts to the Envirothon competition: soils, forestry, wildlife and aquatics. Muscatine students also had to take a current-issues test and give an oral presentation going over how they would farm land while also adapting to climate change.

After several events, Muscatine was eventually named the FFA state champions and had the seventh overall team. With this win, the team qualified to represent Iowa at the 2023 National FFA Convention, which will be held in October in Indiana. The team will have the option to compete in either National Forestry CDE or the National Environmental/National Resources CDE.

Although some students shared that they weren’t 100% sure about participating in this year’s Envirothon, doing so only because it is part of the curriculum in their forestry tests, they still felt good about how well they managed to do despite some of them having never experienced the event before.

“It was pretty cool. The contest was pretty well ran and it was in a really nice state park. The buildings were super nice … and there wasn’t really a lot of confusion in it,” Furnas said.

Lovstad noted that the team was able to take a “divide-and-conquer” approach to the competition, allowing them to get further together than they would have if they were competing separately.

“Personally, for our team’s biggest strength, a lot of us have competed together in different contests in the past, and so we have the familiarity with each other which was then able to push us further,” Lovstad said.

“I don’t think any of us have the same strength. We all have a different strength — like, (Lovstad) is super good at soils, but I don’t know anything about soils really — so we kind of picked up where the other left off,” Furnas added.

Looking ahead to the Nationals competition in the fall, although he will have graduated and started college by then, Carver shared that he still felt it was worth returning and eventually competing at the big event.

“I think it’s very important to know what’s going on in the environment around you, and Envirothon really allows you to see what points of interest we should really look at,” Carver said, referring to the four main focuses of the competition. Without those four points, we wouldn’t be the world we are today.”

Lovstad shared similar sentiments.

“I really think that this contest specifically really helps younger individuals that are the future of agriculture get the knowledge. Especially with this, where we were researching conservation so much, it just really helps our perspective of these world issues that we’re going to be dealing with in our future.”