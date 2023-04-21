Avery Schroeder earned a gold medal this week as several Muscatine FFA students competed at the 2023 State FFA Convention.

“It feels great to know that all the hard work finally paid off,” Schroeder said after winning in Radio Broadcasting.

During the competition, Schroeder had 30 minutes of prep time before performing. Once the competition started, she had to prepare and perform her own radio broadcast using provided news articles, weather reports and market reports. She also had to perform her own radio commercial.

Schroeder said she took away some public-speaking skills from it, such as annunciation and being entertaining while using only her voice. She was also proud of being able to make it so far in a competition that both her father and her sister participated in when they were in FFA.

Looking ahead, Schroeder hopes to get into another contest that involves public speaking.

“I feel like throughout the years of FFA, I’ve gotten stronger just with my public speaking skills,” she said.

Others also competed during the first day of state, including Andy Franke and Corwin McDonald in the Business section. The Biotechnology Team, which consisted of Rhynn Miller, Emma Whitmire, Mady Wyatt and Dylan Spencer, and was assisted by Bree Thurman, competed that day as well.

Finally, Bob Carver, who is graduating this year, competed in Extemporaneous Speaking, earning a silver ranking.

“I wish I had done better, but I was still pretty happy about the opportunity to be there,” Carver said.

“If you have confidence for what you believe is right, people will listen.” He also encourages people to try new things, reflecting on his own experience of originally being terrified of extemporaneous speaking at first before coming to see it as a good way to help get people out of their comfort zone.

The next day of the competition, the Ag Sales Team, consisting of Chale Lewis, Elsie Lewis, Emily King and Dakota Dahlke, aassisted by Kensley Paul, Jack Zorich and Zaxby Stein, took to the stage. For their efforts, they beat out over 75 other teams, eventually earning second place.

With this being his first year competing, Dahlke said he thought it was both a really cool and really fun experience. According to him, he first heard about the Ag Sales team after some of his friends participated in it previously and said that it was fun. When he saw that another one of his friends was going to be on the team, they decided that they would be on the team together.

“I definitely learned a lot and got closer with some friends during it. It was just a really good learning experience in learning how to sell better and work with people,” he said, adding that he hoped to try individual Ag Sales next year.

In addition to competing with the Ag Sales team, King was also awarded her state degree that day, the highest rank that can be received by active FFA members.

“It’s pretty cool, and it’s just a nice honor to have,” she said.

As for other teams, in one of the toughest and largest state contests ever with over 100 teams competing, Muscatine FFA’s Poultry Judging team earned a 7th-place high gold rating. The team consists of Cole Buster, Liam Noll, Cheyenne Mosier, Eladiee Gaucin. Also traveling and practicing with the team were Caden Miller and Raen Acker.