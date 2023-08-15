MUSCATINE – Although this year’s goats had yet to be shown at press time, the students of Muscatine FFA have already had an amazing showing at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

In the swine category, Chale Lewis took home Reserve Champion Tamworth Barrow as well as blue ribbons for Commercial Gilt and Market Barrow. Mallory Bruhn and Azara VanNice both won blue ribbons for their Yorkshire Market Barrows while Jackson Brendel won a blue ribbon for his Duroc Market Barrow. Additionally, both Max Brendel and Grant Rinnert won blue ribbons for their Berkshire

In the sheep category, many Muscatine FFA students were able to place, with Eladiee Gaucin receiving 7th place for her Lightweight Market Wether. Madison Wyatt, meanwhile, took home a blue ribbon for her Heavyweight Market Wether. Kensley Paul was able to take home a blue ribbon for her carcass lamb and received 4th place for her Suffolk Spring Ewe.

Other students also did well with their ewes. This included Addison Weggen, who received 5th place for her Dorset Spring Ewe as well as 10th place for her Commercial Ewe, Rhynn Miller, who received 4th place in Spring Southdown Ewe, and Jaylynn Goddard, who won a blue ribbon in Commercial Ewe.

Finally in the Horse showing, Kelsey Heath was able to win a blue ribbon in Halter as well as a red ribbon in both Western Pleasure and Poles. Heath was also a Cowgirl Queen participant.

“The students did a nice job,” Muscatine FFA instructor Sam Paul said. “It’s a great experience for them. Many of them showed for just their first or second time, and everyone did a great job.”

“On behalf of all the AG teachers thank you to everyone who helped run the shows, the community for supporting us, and students for doing a nice job representing us in Des Moines,” fellow FFA teacher Ashley Wiebe added.

For more information on Muscatine FFA news and events, residents can visit the Muscatine FFA Facebook page.