Muscatine FFA teams take home bronze, silver and gold at Nationals competition

Three teams represented Muscatine and the state of Iowa last week at FFA Nationals, with all three bringing home awards.

The Meats team captured a gold rating, Ag Sales earned a silver and the Forestry unit took bronze.

While the Meats team won a gold, individually, Jenna Lovestead and Bob Carver were given gold ratings. Cory Shank and Kat Carver were ranked silver. Before the competition, the Meat Evaluation team worked with Hy-Vee, Iowa State University, University of Nebraska, Reasons Locker and Bud Meat Locker to help sharpen their carcass-identifying skills.

“It was quite exciting. I got to learn a lot of new things and see a lot of new things that I’ve never seen before,” Lovestead, who was competing at nationals for the first time, said. “I’ve been working toward going to nationals for two years now, competing at different competitions and then at state level.”

She said while her award was amazing, it was also somewhat bittersweet.

“I’ve been working for it for so long and we’ve accomplished it, so now it’s my moment of ‘what’s next?’ ” Lovestead said.

Bob Carver, who was competing at nationals for the second time in his high school career, shared that he enjoyed the experience.

“First time I went, it was kind of a mess, but this second time was a bit more thought out," he said. "We even went to the hotel and cooked some steaks afterward, which was pretty fun.”

Overall, Bob Carver said he felt happy about his team’s performance.

“Normally, it’s not quite as close, but the Meats judging team this year was very close, and it felt pretty nice,” he said

The Ag Sales team managed to finish with a silver ranking, placing 15th in the nation. All four members finished with a silver rating, with Avery Schroeder ranked 59th, Ella Schroeder 64th, Addison Weggen 90th and Grace Williams 95th.

Forty teams and 160 individuals competed in Ag Sales. Before the competition, the team worked with experts from River Valley Cooperative, Kent, Lee Insurance and Terra Products to develop sales skills and to learn the product they were assigned from National FFA.

Ella, an add-on team member because an original member competed in a different competition, said being at nationals for the first time was “unbelievable.”

“Being in the same place as so many other FFA members, it was just crazy to think that there are that many kids around the world (interested in FFA). It just opens your eyes to a whole new organization out there, and it was just really memorable,” Ella said.

The Forestry team finished with a bronze rating, ranking 28th in the nation. Individually, Belinda Brain finished with a gold rating and ranked at 19th place while Camden Furnas was ranked at 114th, Landon Castle 132nd and William Eichelberger 153rd.

“It was pretty interesting, definitely an experience that not a lot of people get and that I’m very grateful for,” Furnas said. “It was fun, and it was unique because you were outside doing the competition.”

He said he enjoyed meeting other FFA students and got to know a competitor from Georgia.

“I just love the environment that FFA members get with each other,” he said.

Although he acknowledged the team could have done better, Furnas said he and his team were competing against the best in the country.

“So if I was going to not do good, I’d probably want to not do good going against the best," Furnas said. "But for how I did individually for someone who originally didn’t qualify for state, I’m happy with how I did.”

He said he hoped to get back to nationals and compete in livestock judging next year.