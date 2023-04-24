Students of Muscatine FFA are inviting the public to take advantage of their annual FFA Plant Sale at the Muscatine High School Greenhouse.

Starting April 28 and running through May 5, 6, 12 and 19, Muscatine FFA will offer a variety of plants, flowers and vegetables for sale. The Greenhouse will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

This year, some of the Greenhouse offerings are ageratum, alyssum, begonias, coleus, celosia, dahlia, dianthus, Dusty Miller, fuchsia, geranium grasses, impatiens, lantana, marigolds, pansies, petunias, portulaca, salvia, vinca, zinnia, vegetables and many more varieties of plants. Most of these have been present at the sale in previous years, so frequenters of the sale can expect to see familiar favorites.

Between learning how to take care of these plants and actually planting and growing them, the process of filling the Greenhouse in time for the annual sale has been a four-month process. For many of these FFA students, however, the effort has been more than worth it.

“(Preparing for the Greenhouse sale) has been going pretty well. We’ve been pretty busy with setting up all the plants and getting them transplanted so they’re all ready for sales,” student Kaylee Tuller said, adding that the process has been therapeutic for her.

Another student, Jacob Keblur, agreed.

“It’s been fun working with them and just seeing them grow overtime. It just makes you really happy to see,” he said.

Caleb Teed, another student who has helped in the Greenhouse and who is part of the high school’s agricultural program, shared that the experience has helped him be better at taking care of the plants he keeps at home. He also felt that working with the flowers in the Greenhouse has been his favorite part.

“It really provides a hands-on experience that helps you remember the things that it gives you. It can also teach you discipline through all the manual labor — planting, priming and just things that are very beneficial because it really teaches you to have a dignity in labor and respect it.”

As always, all profits made through the sale help benefit Muscatine FFA students, allowing them further opportunities to learn and succeed within the program. For additional information on upcoming Muscatine FFA events, visit the group’s Facebook page.