Muscatine FFA to hold annual plant sale this spring, greenhouse open for in-person shopping

MUSCATINE – It’s almost time for one of the biggest FFA events of the year.

Muscatine FFA will be hosting its annual plant sale between April 22 and May 13. The sale is open between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays the sale is open from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. All of the money earned from this fundraiser goes directly to the Muscatine FFA.

FFA and Horticulture students not only host the plant sale, but they learn what goes into the production and growth of the many plants offered. Students also learn customer service skills as a final part of the fundraising project.

“We raise our plants from seed or from cuttings, and we grow them until the end of April,” student Danika Garrett explained, “Then, the money from the fundraiser goes towards classroom supplies, FFA contest expenses like hotel rooms, and we also put some of that money towards our scholarships for our seniors in the hopes of sending them off into an Agriculture-focused career.”

This year’s sale include flowers, ornamental grasses, house plants and garden vegetables.

Garrett has become one of the leaders of this year’s sale after years of involvement in the plant sale. “This year, I was in charge of running the seeder,” she said.

Garrett said she saw the sale as a good chance for students to get what she considered to be a “different view of agriculture.”

“Most people think of big animals and big farm operations and fields, but it’s also small things,” she said, “And, when we sell our plants, we give the customers all the information they need to successfully grow and harvest them. We give them all the care information, and we can also tend to them a little bit more than a store would. We also have a few customers that we’re willing to help plant and organize their landscaping.”

This year, residents can go to the Muscatine High School greenhouse to pick out their plants in person. Last year, the FFA held a digital sale because of concerns regarding COVID-19.

“We’re looking forward to having a whole bunch of people coming in to buy plants,” Horticulture instructor Dave Tometich said, “We’ve got great color coming on (the plants) already, and we’re excited for people to be able to shop on their own and select exactly what they’re looking for.”

While the secondary goal is to break even with the sale, Tometich said that hitting that goal this year may present some challenges.

“I’m shocked at how much soil, seeds and pots cost this year,” he said, “Our first and foremost goal through the plant sale is to provide education, then our next goal is covering costs – and every year we’ve been fortunate enough to do that. But I know our costs this year have gone up 30-40%, so we’re still trying to figure out what to price things at.”

Though he disliked the idea of prices going up at the FFA sale, Tometich said he still expected that people would be understanding of it.

“We’re fortunate that there are people looking for some color to bring into their life, and I find that a lot of people find a way to prioritize. They may not get as many plants, but they’ll still get something,” he said, “We’ve been fortunate that people have supported us, and we’re excited to see our supporters come and pick out plants. The kids have done a tremendous job, it’s been a great learning experience, and we look forward to continuing providing that education.”

For additional information on upcoming Muscatine FFA events, visit the group’s Facebook page.

