Muscatine Fire Academy welcomes four new recruits for a four-week training course

MUSCATINE – Four new firefighters will soon be added to the Muscatine Fire Department, boosting its numbers back up to its fully authorized staffing level of 15 firefighters per 24-hour shift.

Before they can join the team, however, these soon-to-be firefighters must complete their four-week training course at Muscatine Station #2. But while they may only just be finishing up their first week of training, the future is already looking bright.

Lt. Andrew McSorley, who is conducting this latest round of training, shared that he excited to have these four recruits be part of the department’s team.

“(The recruits) seem to retain the information that they’re learning well,” he said. “Everyone’s got a really good attitude and really wants to be here and work hard. They’re also really jelling together well.”

For this latest round of recruits, the group includes Marissa Janssen, Skylar Duncan, Chad Whitehall and Aaron Meredith.

Both Janssen and Duncan were previously certified as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), with Janssen having served in the Iowa Army National Guard for eight years and Duncan serving in the Navy. Whitehall, meanwhile, served in the Army before deciding to take EMT classes, which further inspired him. Meredith also took EMT classes through Scott Community College, having the opportunity to learn about the Muscatine Fire Department through ride-a-longs.

“(These recruits) were the top performers through the civil service process, which included a written interview and physical test,” McSorley said. “They pay attention really well, ask a lot of questions and they really are just a fun bunch.”

During this first week, the course has mostly consisted of power-points and paperwork, according to McSorley, just to give the new recruits a chance to “ease into” the job of being a firefighter. While four weeks may seem like a long time, McSorley acknowledged how quickly those weeks can go by as well as how overwhelming all the new information and training may be for recruits.

“As we go through each week, it just progressively gets a little more intense and then in Week Four we kind of just start putting everything they’ve learned together,” McSorley explained. “We do live burns and have them collectively use everything we’ve taught them through the month. That’s where it all comes together and you really see what they’ve got.”

Within two to three days after their graduation, the four recruits will then be given their new assignments and start their shifts, now officially part of the Muscatine Fire Department.

Naturally, teamwork and communication is key for a successful team of firefighters, which is why McSorley said he’s always sure to include some sort of group bonding or team-building activity during each week of the training course. “We did one (Thursday), and they really seemed to enjoy it.”

When it comes to helping new recruits learn what they need to in order to succeed, McSorley admitted that he saw it as a way to give back, and as such takes great pride in being the one to help lead this training course.

“I remember when I started in the fire service and those ones that put the foundation blocks down for me, and I always refer back to them and what I took out of that – where it started me and where I’m at now,” he said. “Being put in that role now is just an exciting moment for me, to help build these careers and see if I can help them get to where I’m at or maybe even further. It’s just fun for me to be able to help them out.”