{{featured_button_text}}
muscatine fire fighters

Ryan Amidon, Eric Joslyn and Kyle Davis are the newest members of the Muscatine Fire Department.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Muscatine Fire Department welcomed three new members after they completed their academy training last week. They reported to their first shifts at the department this week. 

Eric Joslyn, Kyle Davis and Ryan Amidon received their Certificates of Completion from the academy on Friday.

They each said they were drawn to the life of a firefighter and saw Muscatine as a great opportunity and the teamwork and support they have found with the fire department has made them feel comfortable in their new work environment.

“Everyone has been very encouraging and helpful with our training,” Eric Joslyn said. “It really gives you a good feeling about being part of this team.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments