Muscatine Fire and Police Departments release annual reports for 2021

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department have released their annual reports for the calendar year 2021. Through these reports, the departments presented an overview of the activities that each department offered and was involved in.

In 2021, the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 5,709 calls during 2021, breaking the previous number of 5,238 calls, which was set in 2019. Because of this increase in calls, the department’s request of hiring additional firefighters was approved, allowing both of Muscatine’s stations to have up to 15 personnel per shift.

“This coming year will continue to be challenging, but with the increased staffing, we can focus on our priorities of community readiness, mandatory training, and providing a high performance ambulance service to our residents and our local hospital,” Fire Chief Jerry Ewers said within the report.

Following the increase in demand for fire and EMS services within Muscatine, Ewers said the department would continue planning the possible construction of a third fire station, which would be located in the northeast section of Muscatine.

The fire department’s busiest months were May, June and December, which all saw more than 500 calls. The average for 2021 was 15.6 calls per day with this increasing to 17 calls per day in June. EMS was required on 90.8% of calls, and of the fire incidents in 2021, 46% of these were false alarms, 9% were “good intent calls,” 22% were actual fires, 8% had hazardous conditions, and 15% were service calls. Of the EMS calls, 46% were 911 calls, 30% were transfers and 24% were refusals.

With a 29.8% increase in all fires as compared to 2020, the department determined that it would need to resume its public education programs as soon as possible. The top fire responses in the year came from building fires, cooking fires, vehicle fires, trash fires and vegetation fires. November also saw a more than $1 million loss due to a large loss high rise incident, the Muscatine Tower Apartments fire.

The police department reported six officers left in 2021, with three going to other departments, two retiring and one resigning. The Patrol Division of the department also faced several challenges throughout the year, due to personnel shortages and several community functions needing officers. Positive changes were also made through the division participating in Project ABLE in March 2021. According to Chief Brett Talkington, this has led to a decrease of over 50% in personnel complaints over the past year.

Several other projects or programs were also developed or supported by the department last year. This includes the POPCAN project, the Code Blue project, the “A Book and a Badge” series, and the Muscatine DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) project.

The Major Crime Unit (MCU) was assigned to 180 investigations in 2021, resulting in 79 arrests or requests for arrest warrants, 58 search warrants and an 85% case clearance rate, and 41% of criminal investigations in Muscatine last year were sex related crimes. This was the highest type of MCU incident in 2021, with the second highest being Misc. crimes at 14% and theft at 12%.

There was also more gang crime in Muscatine in 2021, with five Latin Kings or Latin King Prospects charged with attempted murder, five charged with firearms related offensives, and 17 arrested for a felony or had an arrest warrant against them. The Muscatine County Drug Task Force also seized more methamphetamine than any other year in the past 10 years, 292.2 pounds.

Both reports have additional information regarding the various statistics and details for each department are publicly available for view on the city of Muscatine website.

