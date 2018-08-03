MUSCATINE — After a complaint-heavy season, Muscatine fire and police departments recommended that city council ban the use of fireworks.
"City staff's recommendation is to ban the discharge," Fire Chief Jerry Ewers said during Thursday's meeting.
Council heard recommendations on how to curb issues surrounding fireworks sales and use based on reports compiled by each department.
The police department report showed that from Jan. 1 to July 31, there were nine arrests, four of which were for selling fireworks to underage buyers. There were also 223 fireworks-related complaints — 171 where suspected violators were gone when police arrived or police were unable to locate them and 52 received verbal warnings. The fire department received 228 calls from June 19 to July 5, 2017, classified as "fireworks," according to its report to council. The total number of "fireworks" calls for the same time period this year was 185.
Consumer use of fireworks was limited this year between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 3 and July 4, compared to last year when residents could use fireworks on private property from July 1 to July 8. In March of last year, the state legalized the sale and use of fireworks for the first time. Fireworks sales were allowed from June 1 to July 8 this year.
"There's no local control over sales of fireworks," Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said during the council meeting.
Ewers, Hartman and Assistant Police Chief Phil Sergeant all agreed at the meeting that banning the use of fireworks wouldn't stop people from using them, especially because they may still legally purchase fireworks, however, it would reduce the number of calls responders and law enforcement receive regarding fireworks.
In its report, the fire department suggested scheduling compliance checks to help prevent fireworks sales to underage buyers, checking that council-approved fliers about permitted fireworks use are distributed by vendors, that council decide on whether more compliance is needed regarding exposed fireworks fuses and using department staff to assist law enforcement with civil citations.
Hartman wrote in the report, “Banning use will not eliminate use, but should cut down on the volume.”
There were no reports of fires caused by fireworks in 2017, according to the report, but fireworks were found to be the cause of a vehicle fire and small brush fire this year. No injuries requiring an ambulance response were reported either year.
After seven compliance checks were completed at fireworks vendors, four were found to be selling to minors, which means 43 percent of vendors were in compliance. Councilman Kelcey Brackett asked what happens when vendors fail a compliance check. Hartman explained that beyond having an employee arrested, going to court and receiving a fine, the vendor itself may not see other consequences. He said even if the State Fire Marshal pulls the sales permit for a vendor, state law allows a 30-day grace period where vendors may still make sales.
"In essence, there's not really anything we can do," Hartman said.
Councilman Santos Saucedo suggested including additional information on the flier to help residents know what the rules are, especially regarding the distance people need to be from property when using fireworks.
Mayor Diana Broderson also thought the public needs more information from the fire and police departments about making complaints of improper fireworks use to help aid enforcement.
Brackett didn't want to ban the use of fireworks outright, and said, "I certainly don’t want to extend the days, but as long as we have zero control over the sale, then I feel that we need to offer at least a couple of days for discharge or else we’re only punishing the people that follow the rules."
Sargent suggested that council look at a "disorderly house" code implemented by the City of Iowa City to help enforce fireworks use on private property.
"You could take a look at those codes and maybe consider adopting something like that where you're citing that homeowner for the action that's taking place on the property," he said.
Councilman Allen Harvey asked City Administrator Gregg Mandsager about the possibility of civil fines based on city ordinance issued to vendors to deter sales to minors.
According to city code 15-8-6 Violations section A:
Any violation that would constitute a simple misdemeanor pursuant to Iowa Code Section 727.2 shall be charged as a simple misdemeanor. Any other violation of this Chapter shall be considered a simple misdemeanor or municipal infraction as provided for in Title 1 of this Code.
Mandsager said this section of the code isn't clear about what constitutes a municipal infraction or a simple misdemeanor or whether the city can implement something broader than state code allows, but he did suggest reviewing possibilities with City Attorney Matt Brick.
As the presentation from the fire and police departments was to inform council and give recommendations for the future, council did not make any official decisions regarding fireworks.
