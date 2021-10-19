Muscatine Fire Department encourages safety on Halloween

MUSCATINE — With Halloween just around the corner and all the little ghosts and goblins making their rounds to area houses for seasonal goodies, the Muscatine Fire Department encourages everyone to stay safe.

Capt. Andy Summitt said trick or treaters would do well to have a flashlight or glowsticks and to have reflective tape on costumes to make sure motorists can see them. He also stressed the need for Halloween enthusiasts to only use crosswalks when crossing the street. Nationwide, on average, children are twice as likely to be struck by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

“We used to talk about having parents check the candy,” he said. “Nowadays with COVID that might not be a bad idea. Wearing masks might be a tip for the parents to decide.”

Parents are also encouraged to plan the night ahead of time, including what neighborhoods they are going to visit.

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.

IOWA

• Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.

• Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 6 p.m., starting at Middle Rd. and 23rd St.