Muscatine Fire Department puts former 'demo' ambulance into service

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Fire Department began using a former demonstration unit as its fleet’s newest ambulance on Feb. 10.

The demo unit, a 2021 Type I ambulance on a truck chassis, was purchased in January from Feld Fire for $209,313.15 and is replacing an ambulance from 2012 that had over 260,000 miles on it.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, purchasing a new ambulance was more convenient than a remount or refurbishment of one of the fleet’s older ambulances, because of supply chain issues which would delay parts.

“We went through the bid process twice, and even then we could not get a solid estimate for a delivery date,” Hartman explained, “It would take 12-18 months to get the chassis for the refurbishment, and the remounting process takes about three months to complete… So the additional delay would mean that the ambulance being replaced would arrive around a year later than planned.”

The 2012 ambulance would have reached over 300,000 miles by the time the replacement was complete. “It is not safe or responsible to have that many miles on an emergency ambulance, so this demo unit is taking the place of that remount and will be used in exactly the same way,” Hartman said.

The demo unit arrived in a month, and is a bit smaller because it is a truck chassis instead of a van chassis (van-style demo units were unavailable), but the EMS equipment still fits on it.

“There are differences, but not anything major enough that we can’t overcome the challenges,” Hartman said. “(The truck chassis) can be a benefit, as the chassis will be able to handle the weight of ‘box’ than the van style typically does. It also has four-wheel drive, so it should handle better in poor weather and it doesn’t need the tire chain system that we use on the van chassis.”

It will also give the department a chance to compare the costs and benefits of each type, he said.

“The department appreciates the support of the City Council in this purchase,” Hartman said. “They were willing to look at options and gave the go-ahead for us to obtain this demo unit, even though this was not our original plan. I sleep better at night knowing that we will not have to keep our fingers crossed that an ambulance with over 300,000 miles will be relied on to serve citizens who need our services.”

Previously, the fire department ordered two ambulances to replace two older ambulances in their fleet. In December 2020, a 2021 Type III van chassis ambulance was ordered to replace a 2011 remount ambulance, and in September 2021, a 2022 Type III van chassis ambulance was ordered to replace a 2014 remount ambulance. Neither ambulance has been delivered yet, although Hartman is hopeful for the 2021 ambulance to be delivered in March of this year.

“We have a replacement schedule for our ambulances, but the supply chain issues have really wreaked havoc on those plans,” Hartman said. “Prior to (the pandemic), we were seeing an order-to-delivery time of about six to eight months, so normally that ambulance would have been in the station this past summer. The supply chain delays are in essence squeezing the delivery dates closer together.”

The Fire Department still has one ambulance to replace, one from 2016 that has 183,000 miles on it. The department plans to order its replacement during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.