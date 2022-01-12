Muscatine Fire Department received a record-breaking number calls in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With the increasing call volume, our crews are busier than they have ever been before, but with the deferred staff positions that we are able to now fill, we are still able to respond as needed," he said.

Hartman said the biggest impact of the increase was a longer response when it came to some hospital-to-hospital transfer calls. He said the department hasn’t seen much of an impact on 911 calls or fire responses. Should the fire department receive multiple calls at a time, the department has the resources to shift staff around or adjust response tactics as needed.

“However, the non-emergency activities that the fire department provides have been scaled back due to the call volume,” Hartman continued. “Our public education and inspection programs have seen a big drop due to our shift staff responding to emergency calls.”

Hartman said they are looking at ways to improve the department’s public education and messaging to help address the increase in fire-related calls, but this will be a challenge due to the public education shift focusing more on emergency calls as of late.