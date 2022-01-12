Muscatine Fire Department received a record-breaking number calls in 2021

MUSCATINE — It’s almost never a slow day for a first responder. During 2021, the Muscatine Fire Department was always there to answer the call — no matter how often a call came in.
According to Communication Manager Kevin Jenison, the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 5,709 calls during 2021. That broke the previous record of 5,238 calls, set in 2019, and was an increase of roughly 13.4% when compared to 2020, which saw 5,034 calls.
This is the fifth year in a row service calls have topped 5,000. Nearly 91% of 2021’s calls were for medical aid or emergency medical services (EMS), accounting for roughly 5,200 calls. There were 527 fires reported during the year, a 29% increase over 2020, when their were 409 fires.
July was the busiest month, with 51 fire responses and 470 medical calls, a total of 521 calls. This was the year’s peak in terms of both fire responses and medical calls. Other busy months included May, which saw 500 calls; June, which saw 509 calls; and December, which saw 503 calls. Forty-nine of December’s calls were fire-related.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said the department saw a big increase in building fires and other fire-related responses. Out-of-town transfers also rose 4.5% while EMS calls were up almost 15%.
“With the increasing call volume, our crews are busier than they have ever been before, but with the deferred staff positions that we are able to now fill, we are still able to respond as needed," he said.
Hartman said the biggest impact of the increase was a longer response when it came to some hospital-to-hospital transfer calls. He said the department hasn’t seen much of an impact on 911 calls or fire responses. Should the fire department receive multiple calls at a time, the department has the resources to shift staff around or adjust response tactics as needed.
“However, the non-emergency activities that the fire department provides have been scaled back due to the call volume,” Hartman continued. “Our public education and inspection programs have seen a big drop due to our shift staff responding to emergency calls.”
Hartman said they are looking at ways to improve the department’s public education and messaging to help address the increase in fire-related calls, but this will be a challenge due to the public education shift focusing more on emergency calls as of late.
Hartman said that COVID-19 has also influenced the department’s choice to scale back on non-emergency activities and has also been a factor for emergency calls.
“I can’t say what the impact was with our run numbers, although we did see a drop when COVID-19 first hit, followed by an increase in call volume,” he said. “At this point, COVID-19 is more of a factor for PPE use than increased run volume.”
The Muscatine Fire Department annual report is expected to be presented to the City Council on January 29. It will be published on the city of Muscatine website as a pdf.