Muscatine fire department recommends smoke detector tests

MUSCATINE — Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. As people set their clocks back an hour, the Muscatine Fire Department recommends it is also a good time to change the batteries in smoke detectors.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are the country’s most frequent disaster and an average of seven lives are lost a day nationwide to fires. The Red Cross also endorses the practice of checking smoke detectors as clocks are changed for Daylight Savings Time.

“It’s always recommended that you change your clocks, you change your smoke detector batteries,” Muscatine Fire Department Capt. Andy Summitt said. “It insures that you have a brand new set of batteries in there. There is always power going to them, unless they are hard wired. Even then the battery provides backup power to it."

He said that every day there are fires that happen in houses where there are no working smoke detectors, which he said can be “catastrophic.” He said a house can fill up with smoke when an occupant is asleep, they may not wake up without a warning and die of smoke inhalation. He also recommended putting new batteries in carbon monoxide detectors, as this is the time of year when people are turning the heat on to their homes.

