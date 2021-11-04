Muscatine fire department recommends smoke detector tests

MUSCATINE — Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. As people set their clocks back an hour, the Muscatine Fire Department recommends it is also a good time to change the batteries in smoke detectors.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are the country’s most frequent disaster and an average of seven lives are lost a day nationwide to fires. The Red Cross also endorses the practice of checking smoke detectors as clocks are changed for Daylight Savings Time.
“It’s always recommended that you change your clocks, you change your smoke detector batteries,” Muscatine Fire Department Capt. Andy Summitt said. “It insures that you have a brand new set of batteries in there. There is always power going to them, unless they are hard wired. Even then the battery provides backup power to it."
He said that every day there are fires that happen in houses where there are no working smoke detectors, which he said can be “catastrophic.” He said a house can fill up with smoke when an occupant is asleep, they may not wake up without a warning and die of smoke inhalation. He also recommended putting new batteries in carbon monoxide detectors, as this is the time of year when people are turning the heat on to their homes.
Summitt also recommended people have clean furnace filters and that when there is snow to make sure the furnace exhaust is not plugged. He also said people with gas fireplaces should test that it is working properly and the pilot light is lit.
In addition to testing your smoke alarms this weekend, follow these three steps from the American Red Cross to get your home ready:
1. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
2. Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
3. Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household can get out in less than two minutes — that’s the amount of time they may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from the home, such as a neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in the front yard, where everyone can meet.