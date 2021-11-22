Muscatine Fire Department responds to individual falling into Mississippi River

Although there was a lot of wind at the time of the rescue, crews got the individual out of the water without any big issues, assisted by firefighters as he climbed up and over the levee. The victim was then transported to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine. At this point, Muscatine County Search and Rescue, which has also responded to the call, was recalled.

“Fortunately, we don’t have to perform water rescues very often,” Hartman said. “We only really do them a couple times a year, but it just depends. It’s one of those emergencies that doesn’t happen very often, but it has a pretty severe potential, so we try to train for it on a regular basis so that when the time does come, we know exactly where the boat is, how to get it there and how to get the people out of the water.”