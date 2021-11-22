Muscatine Fire Department responds to individual falling into Mississippi River

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Fire Department was put to the test Sunday.
Hours after an early morning fire at Muscatine Tower Apartments, a man was rescued from the Mississippi River by the fire department.
“Yesterday was one of those days where it was pretty busy for the crews that were working,” Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said. “They ran into a couple situations that are fairly unique, and they really stepped up to the plate and performed admirably.”
According to city officials, Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a call at approximately 3:22 p.m., with reports an individual had fallen off a barge that had been sailing near the Grain Processing Center and was unable to climb out of the river.
The Muscatine Fire Department was quickly called to the scene, launching a two-man boat on the upriver side of Riverside Park while other members of the team went to the levee near the GPC facility to assist.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, the individual likely fell about 10 to 20 feet, and was in the 42 degree water for approximately 21 minutes.
“With the water temperature being that cool, it’s pretty easy for somebody to become hypothermic,” Hartman said. “Water sucks the heat out of a person quite a bit more than cool air does, and that’s really the big concern that we have with situations like this.”
Although there was a lot of wind at the time of the rescue, crews got the individual out of the water without any big issues, assisted by firefighters as he climbed up and over the levee. The victim was then transported to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine. At this point, Muscatine County Search and Rescue, which has also responded to the call, was recalled.
“Fortunately, we don’t have to perform water rescues very often,” Hartman said. “We only really do them a couple times a year, but it just depends. It’s one of those emergencies that doesn’t happen very often, but it has a pretty severe potential, so we try to train for it on a regular basis so that when the time does come, we know exactly where the boat is, how to get it there and how to get the people out of the water.”