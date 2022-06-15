Muscatine Fire Department: Setting off fireworks 'the right way, the legal way, and safely'

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council took no action recently as it went over the city’s fireworks and enforcement policy in anticipation of the Independence Day holiday.

During the in-depth meeting on June 9, Muscatine Fire Department Lt. Mike Hartman asked for the council’s direction in addressing fireworks-related topics.

He said firework sales and use was banned in 1937 after several large fires but was reinstated in 2017 very quickly right before the Independence Day holiday. The law says cities must allow the sales of fireworks in a commercial or industrial area. In Muscatine, a safety flier is required to be given with each sale.

“If someone wants to sell fireworks, they have to issue plans and get a permit from the state fire marshal,” Hartman said. “What they need to do in Muscatine is they get a hold of us and we go out and do an inspection before they open up.”

By law, fireworks use is permitted on July 3 and 4 and on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hartman said a big problem in past years has been people shooting off fireworks on private property, which is not allowed. Fruitland and West Liberty both ban the use of fireworks in city limits.

In Muscatine, fireworks are being sold in two local stores and eight tents. Store sales begin June 1.

Hartman said the city of Muscatine website has a fireworks safety page available for citizens.

Early on citizens told the council they appreciated being able to shoot off fireworks. In recent years, however, many people have asked for a ban, citing such things as safety concerns, air and noise quality, litter and the impact on pets. He also said there have been injuries and house fires as a result of fireworks.

“We don’t see all the injuries that happen with fireworks,” Hartman said. "Not everybody calls an ambulance. We have seen an increase in injuries.”

He stressed setting off fireworks “the right way, the legal way, and safely.”

City administrator Carol Webb said in 2021 the Muscatine Police Department heavily enforced fireworks laws. The police department has been ticketing people caught shooting fireworks outside the designated times, without a warning first. Webb said it will be done this year as well. Tickets are $250 each.

